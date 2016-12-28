Everton boss Ronald Koeman has revealed the club are interested in signing 19-year-old Charlton forward Ademola Lookman.

Reports have suggested the Toffees are set to pay a fee of £10million for the teenager in a deal they expect to complete early in the January transfer window .

When asked about Lookman at his press conference on Wednesday ahead of Friday's Premier League away clash with Hull, Koeman said: "There is interest for the boy, yes."

The Dutchman was not prepared to estimate when a deal for Lookman, who has scored seven goals so far this season, might be wrapped up.

Everton have also targeted Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay and, regarding the forthcoming window more generally, Koeman said: "It is a busy time because we have a lot of games in a short time and, of course, I'm involved in new players, in making the team stronger.

"We are working on that. We have certain interest in some players."

He added with a smile: "Some names (the club are being linked with) are true and some names are not true. That is all speculation.

"One time it is possible, but most of the time it is bulls***!"

In the same press conference, the Dutchman also warned his players against complacency ahead of their visit to Hull.

Everton, who beat champions Leicester City 2-0 on Monday to climb to seventh in the table, take on a Hull side that has gone seven league games without a win, but Koeman said his team would be taking nothing for granted in an unpredictable competition.

"That's the most dangerous (thing) you can do in football," he added.

"The Premier League is unpredictable. Maybe expect a win and it will be totally different. I don't look at the position in the table."

Hull held out for 70 minutes against third-placed Manchester City before being beaten 3-0 at home on Boxing Day and Koeman said the resilience they had shown in that match proved that Everton would have to be at their best to get a result.

"I watched Hull play City and after 70 minutes it was 0-0," he added. "They lost away at West Ham 1-0 but Hull was the better team.

"That means don't focus on position in the table. It's a tough one, it's a difficult one, and we need to be at our best."

