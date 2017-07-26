Ronald Koeman has confirmed that England midfielder Ross Barkley has no future at Everton and will be “100 per cent” be leaving the club in search of a “new challenge”.

Barkley is looking for a move away from Everton and has just one year left on his contract at Goodison Park, which has attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

“We made a good offer to him to sign a new contract,” said Koeman who took over Everton in June last year, “he declined that contract and he told me that he is looking for a new challenge.”

How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?







11 show all How will Everton line up with Wayne Rooney?



















1/11 GK: Jordan Pickford

2/11 RB: Seamus Coleman

3/11 CB: Ashley Williams

4/11 CB: Michael Keane

5/11 LB: Leighton Baines

6/11 CM: Idrissa Gueye

7/11 CM: Morgan Schneiderlin

8/11 RW: Yannick Bolasie

9/11 AM: Davy Klaassen

10/11 LW: Wayne Rooney

11/11 ST: Sandro Ramirez

The 22 times capped England international will be allowed to leave Everton this summer once a club meets Everton's valuation, believed to be as much as £50m, but the club have not received any offers for the player.

“What I heard from the board is (there’s) not really an offer on the table for us” said Koeman who responded “yes, 100 per cent” when asked if he expects Barkley to leave Everton.

Everton had a bid rejected by Swansea for Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson and Koeman confirmed the club will continue to chase his signature, “of course we have interest in the player,” said the manager, who also admitted he did not know when a new offer will be made.

Barkley has missed pre-season because of an injury to his groin and is recovering from surgery which took place last week.

Barkley has one year left on his contract and rejected an extension offer ( Getty )

Koeman confirmed that when Barkley returns to full fitness he will continue to be part of the first team. “We work with respectful people and if he’s back for training then he will be part of the first team.” Last week Koeman’s former club Southampton ordered Virgil van Dijk to train alone after he asked to leave.