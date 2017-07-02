  1. Sport
Everton's move for Sandro Ramirez from Malaga set to be confirmed on Monday

Atletico Madrid were also interested but their transfer ban stopped the move from going any further

The deal will go through on Monday, when his release clause kicks in Getty

Sandro Ramirez’s drawn-out move to Everton is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

The Spanish Under-21 international has agreed terms on a deal with the Merseyside club but the transfer has been waiting on a contract clause to come into effect.

From July 3, it is understood that Sandro’s contract with Malaga would contain a €6m (£5.1m) release clause.

While Everton were initially hoping Malaga might agree to a deal for the same price to be completed before that date, the Andalucians have held firm and Sandro will instead be announced this week.

After leaving Barcelona on a free transfer a year ago, Sandro impressed on the Costa del Sol scoring 14 La Liga goals.

Atletico Madrid met with the striker’s agent but after failing with their appeal against a transfer ban, saw the deal collapse.

