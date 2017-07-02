Sandro Ramirez’s drawn-out move to Everton is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

The Spanish Under-21 international has agreed terms on a deal with the Merseyside club but the transfer has been waiting on a contract clause to come into effect.

From July 3, it is understood that Sandro’s contract with Malaga would contain a €6m (£5.1m) release clause.

While Everton were initially hoping Malaga might agree to a deal for the same price to be completed before that date, the Andalucians have held firm and Sandro will instead be announced this week.

After leaving Barcelona on a free transfer a year ago, Sandro impressed on the Costa del Sol scoring 14 La Liga goals.

Atletico Madrid met with the striker’s agent but after failing with their appeal against a transfer ban, saw the deal collapse.