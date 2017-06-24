AC Milan yet to receive offers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, confirms club chief

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has revealed that the club have yet to receive any offers for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old, who has been tipped as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon, told AC Milan last week that he would not be renewing his contract with the club and has subsequently been linked with a move away from the San Siro.

Donnarumma has come under criticism for his decision to snub AC Milan’s contract offer and was notably showered in fake cash by angry Italy fans at the Under-21s European Championship in Poland.

But the Italian doesn’t look to be going anywhere too soon after Fassone admitted that the club are “still here waiting” for an offer.

“There’s nothing new,” he told Milan TV.

“We’re still here waiting, but not for too long, for a number of things.

“We’re working to get to July 3 [pre-season training] with more certainty. From the current market session, one still has to wait for something.

“It seems late, but the market has not yet officially started, there is still time to put aside what’s missing.”

Mino Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent, sought to defend the goalkeeper after he first announced that he would not be signing a new contract at the San Siro.

Raiola claimed that the youngster was “forced” into the stance by the club, insisting that the matter “has nothing to do with money”.

