Gylfi Sigurdsson appears set to join Everton after Swansea left him out of their pre-season trip to the United States.

The Toffees are understood to have bid just over £40m for the Iceland midfielder, an offer that has not yet been accepted but is likely to form the core of an agreement between the clubs.

Sigurdsson has also been a target for Leicester City but was always more keen on a switch to Goodison Park than the King Power Stadium.

Swansea had been insistent on holding out for £50m if they were to sell their star performer, but both parties now expect a deal to be reached just short of that sum.

Sigurdsson played 45 minutes in Swansea's first pre-season friendly against Barnet last night, but advised club official after the match that he did not wish to go to America with a transfer close to being agreed.

"We can confirm that Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with the squad for our pre-season tour of the USA," a statement said.

"Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future."