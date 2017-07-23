Harry Kane reaffirms commitment to Tottenham as forward expresses his hopes for the future

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reaffirmed his commitment to the club after vowing not to leave amid speculation of a big-move away from the north Londoners, and expressed his excitement for the years to come.

On the back of three impressive seasons at Tottenham, the latter two of which saw him win the Golden Boot award, Kane’s stock has risen on the continent.

Since breaking through in the 2014/15 season, the 23-year-old has been a model of consistency for both club and country and has subsequently caught the attention of Europe’s biggest sides.

But Kane, who has scored 78 league goals for Spurs in 116 appearances, has stressed he has no desire to leave the club.

“Football for me isn't about money. I'm at Tottenham because I love this club and I see it going in the right direction,” Kane told The Sun.

“I feel we are one of the best teams in England and Europe, so I'm excited for the future ahead.

“Everyone knows I'm a Spurs fan and that's where I want to be for the foreseeable future.

“I have a great relationship with the manager and the fans. At the end of the season I expect us to be up there fighting for that title again and hopefully we can turn some of our ambition into wins.”

Kane was on point for Tottenham last night as Mauricio Pochettino’s men beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in Orlando.

Tottenham was the league's top goalscorer last season (Colorsport / Andrew Cowie)



The forward rounded off victory for the English side with an emphatic penalty in the 88th minute of the match, after Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld had put Spurs ahead.

Tottenham take on Roma in their next pre-season fixture ahead of clashes with Manchester City and Juventus.

