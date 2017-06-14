Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is in two minds on whether to leave north London for Barcelona, according to his Spain Under-21 international team-mate Denis Suarez.

Bellerin has been persistently linked with the Nou Camp club, whose youth ranks he progressed through before joining Arsenal in 2011.

The 22-year-old has since flourished into one of European football’s most exciting young full-backs and last November, he signed a new six-year deal at the Emirates, worth a reported £100,000-a-week.

Suarez, who re-joined Barcelona last summer after an impressive year at Villarreal, has now revealed that Bellerin has also considered returning to Catalonia, but his loyalties to Arsenal remain strong.

“I have spoken with him, and on the one hand he's keen to come and on the other he feels tied to Arsenal. I hope he can come,” Suarez told Catalunya Radio, in quotes reported by Barcelona-based sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

Suarez is currently preparing for this summer’s Under-21 European Championships in Poland with Bellerin and Gerard Deulofeu, another ex-Barcelona youth product.

The Everton winger has also been linked with a return to the Nou Camp as his contract is understood to contain a buy-back clause which expires at the end of this month.

Suarez, however, is unsure as to whether Spain’s Under-21 captain will move, telling Catalunya Radio: “He himself is not even clear what will happen this summer.”