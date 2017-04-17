Isco has squashed speculation that he is to leave Real Madrid this summer, saying that he wants to remain at the "biggest club in the world" for many years to come.

The Spain international has struggled for first-team football this season and has only featured in 77 minutes of Madrid’s Champions League campaign this season, despite being fully fit for the majority of the campaign.

The 24-year-old's future is uncertain despite a match winning performance against Sporting Gijon which saw him net a stunning solo effort as well as the vital late winner, as Madrid snuck over the line with a 3-2 win.

But he seemed far from disgruntled with head coach Zinedine Zidane’s team selection, saying he is managing the squad in an extraordinary way.

"I've said it many times," Isco said. "I want to stay a long time, many years, and I hope I do. I have always been clear on this. I don't know why people get surprised when I want to play more.”

The former Valencia midfielder is entering the final year of his current deal which has caught the attention of several potential suitors, but he has hinted that he could sign an extension with Real Madrid provided he is guaranteed more playing time.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and even Barcelona are monitoring the playmaker should he look for a way out in the summer as rumours of his departure intensify.

He added: “I am at the biggest club in the world, there is nobody bigger than Madrid and I feel lucky to be here.

“Sometimes the media misinterpret what you say, to sell papers. I have always said I want to stay at Madrid, and I will make the correct decision. I will do everything possible to stay."