James Rodriguez will turn down any offers of a January move to stay at Real Madrid until at least the end of the season, according to his father.

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu after falling out of favour since Zinedine Zidane took charge last year.

Rodriguez has only made four starts for the European champions this season and was rumoured to be interesting the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United after returning to Colombia for the winter break to consider his options.

However, his father, Wilson, said that the 25-year-old would honour his Real Madrid contract.

"He has a commitment to Real Madrid and he has a contract," Goal report Wilson Rodriguez telling Colombian media.

"He is going to stay."

It contradicts the comments made by his agent Jorge Mendes earlier this month when he told Sky Sports Italia that his client had nothing to prove and would be interested in a new challenge.

"He's a top player. He can play anywhere. He doesn't have to prove anything,” Mendes said.

"He's a player who has done well. Now, he has to recover to convince Zidane.

"I can't guarantee that I'll stay at Real Madrid after the winter window. I have offers and 7 days to think."