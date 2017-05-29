  1. Sport
Joe Hart confirms he will return to Manchester City - just as they prepare a record bid for a goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes is set to join the Etihad club for £35m from Benfica

Hart does not know where he will be playing next season, only that it won't be at Torino - or City Getty

Joe Hart has confirmed he will leave Torino at the end of his loan spell just as parent club Manchester City look set to break the transfer record for a new goalkeeper.

The Englishman joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan after being ousted by Pep Guardiola when he joined the club – only for his replacement Claudio Bravo to prove to be a disaster.

Hart could only help Torino to a ninth-place finish this season and head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said that as much as they wanted to keep the 29-year-old, they just couldn’t afford him.

Writing on social media on Monday, Hart said: “Thank you Torino, I am so proud to have played for your special football club.

“I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.

“The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.

“I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

 

Grazie Torino, sono orgoglioso di aver giocato per la tua Grande Squadra. Non dimenticherò mai il modo in cui avete accolto me e la mia famiglia. Sarò un tifoso del Torino per sempre, per il resto dei miei giorni. Ho incontrato tante persone veramente speciali e questa è stata una delle più splendide esperienze della mia vita. Per adesso è solo un arrivederci, perché tornerò per vedervi ed incontrarvi tutti. Vi auguro una estate eccezionale,  mi mancherete! #forzatoro #kaammoonnnn Thank you Torino.... I am so proud to have played for your special football club. The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget. I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer #❤️Manchester

It is unclear just where Hart’s future lies but it is certainly not back at the Etihad after Ederson Moraes flew into Manchester for talks with City ahead of a proposed medical on Tuesday.

If the deal – understood to be in the region of £35m – goes through, the Brazilian under-23 stopper will overtake Gianluigi Buffon as the most expensive ever goalkeeper.

