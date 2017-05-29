Joe Hart has confirmed he will leave Torino at the end of his loan spell just as parent club Manchester City look set to break the transfer record for a new goalkeeper.

The Englishman joined the Serie A side on a season-long loan after being ousted by Pep Guardiola when he joined the club – only for his replacement Claudio Bravo to prove to be a disaster.

Hart could only help Torino to a ninth-place finish this season and head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said that as much as they wanted to keep the 29-year-old, they just couldn’t afford him.

Writing on social media on Monday, Hart said: “Thank you Torino, I am so proud to have played for your special football club.

“I will come back to see you all one day so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer.

“The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget.

“I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.”

It is unclear just where Hart’s future lies but it is certainly not back at the Etihad after Ederson Moraes flew into Manchester for talks with City ahead of a proposed medical on Tuesday.

If the deal – understood to be in the region of £35m – goes through, the Brazilian under-23 stopper will overtake Gianluigi Buffon as the most expensive ever goalkeeper.