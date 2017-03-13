Joshua Kimmich has expressed his frustration with a lack of playing time at Bayern Munich amid reports that he could reunite with Pep Guardiola, his former manager.

The 22-year-old is one of the Bundesliga’s most promising young talents, having played a key role in Bayern’s title-winning season last year.

Kimmich has proved his ability in defensive midfield and at full-back since joining the Bavarian club in 2015, yet despite this versatility, his opportunities have been limited under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Germany international has started just 10 games and played less than 1,000 minutes since the Italian’s arrival last July, and following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, he made his displeasure known.

“It does not matter whether I understand it or not,” Kimmich said told reporters. “The fact is I'm not satisfied with it and I want to change it.

“The coach knows I can play as a number six and at right-back, also in the centre of defence. From that he has many options to use me.



“I know my weaknesses and work on them – especially when I'm not playing, I try to do more. In the Bundesliga we have a good lead now and maybe [the team] will be rotated.”

Kimmich enjoyed a close relationship with Guardiola and according to the Daily Mirror, the former Bayern head coach would be keen to bring the 22-year-old to Manchester City.

Guardiola is in need of new options at full-back, with the ageing quadruplet of Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov in the autumn of their careers.