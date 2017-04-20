Jurgen Klopp has categorically denied any interest in signing Joe Hart, saying there is no desire to sign the England goalkeeper now or in the future.

Liverpool have struggled with their goalkeeping options over the last year, with Loris Karius brought in to compete with the under-performing Simon Mignolet.

But the young German failed to impress and handed the number 1 jersey back to Mignolet, leaving the Reds in keeper purgatory. Yet even that is not going to force them into a move for Joe Hart, says Klopp:

"Not now, not in the future," he said, when asked about reports in The Sun that a deal was nigh-on certain.

Klopp doesn't want the £20m-rated Hart (Getty)



"Extra competition? We always think about the squad and the goalkeeper, but even when you don’t say the name, is it about Joe Hart?

"We don’t talk about things like this, but in this case we can. He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the keeper of the English national team, but we have highest quality goalkeepers, so it is not for us and hopefully not in the future.

"Not because of Joe, but we have already two strong goalkeepers. The situation around the goalkeeper is good."