Manchester City have completed the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

The right-back has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad and will wear the number two shirt.

It is understood that the two clubs agreed an initial £50m fee, with potential add-ons that could see the total rise to £53m.

“I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started,” Walker told City's official website. “Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.”

1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

City spent months in negotiation with Tottenham for Walker after identifying him as the solution to their long-standing problems at right-back, but were initially reluctant to meet the north London club's hefty asking price.

However, after missing out on free agent and Pep Guardiola favourite Dani Alves, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, City came under pressure to finalise a deal for the England international.

Walker has developed into one of the Premier League's leading full-backs under Mauricio Pochettino over the last few years, but lost his starting place towards the end of last season after a falling-out with the Argentinian.

After being replaced in the side by understudy Keiran Trippier, Walker informed Tottenham that he wished to leave the club. His arrival at City means he could face his former team-mates as soon as 29 July, when the two clubs meet in Nashville, Tennessee for a pre-season friendly.

Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, said: “Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch.

“We’ve followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed. He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular.

“I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond,” he added.