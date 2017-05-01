Kyle Walker is keen to leave Tottenham this summer after a big falling out with Mauricio Pochettino, The Independent revealed on Monday – 24 hours after he started the north London derby on the bench.

The England right-back only signed a new deal at the start of the season to keep him with Spurs, but clashed with Pochettino this week over selection and his fitness, with the manager believing Walker is not fit enough to play two high-profile games in a week.

Walker also took issue with Pochettino picking Kieran Trippier ahead of him for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

As a result, he wants out of White Hart Lane, with Manchester United, City and Barcelona all interested.

He is also knows he can double his money at those clubs, rather than stick on the £70,000-a-week deal he is currently on at Spurs.

It would take a fee of around £50m to sign Walker, but who could Tottenham get as a replacement, to compete with Trippier?

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see who could replace Walker at Spurs this summer.