Kyle Walker wants to leave Tottenham - but who will Spurs target to replace him?

Players who could replace Kyle Walker at Tottenham

  • 1/5 Fabinho (Monaco)

    At 23 years old, Fabinho is one of Europe’s hottest young defenders and has been on Manchester United’s radar for around two years. He is tall, strong and physically built for the rigors of the Premier League. He is hardworking – an attribute Pochettino holds most highly – and a key member of one of Europe’s stingiest defences. He would be available for around £15-20m.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/5 Djibril Sidibe (Monaco)

    Sidibe is quick, strong and tough tackling and, like Fabinho, is a key member of Monaco’s defence. He is still younger than Walker and is a cheaper alternative to Fabinho, something which Daniel Levy will find attractive. Despite being primarily a right-back, he can also operate on the left and would be available for around £12m – a fraction of what it would take to coax Walker away from White Hart Lane.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

    If Spurs could persuade Antonio to cross the London divide and move to White Hart Lane then they would be getting a versatile, hard-working player who is crucially accustomed to the Premier League. While he may not be as exciting as some of the other players on this list, he is proven at this level and would also be replacing a young English talent with a young English talent – something Pochettino values highly. He would likely be more expensive that the others for that English premium though.

    West Ham United via Getty Images

  • 4/5 Nelson Semedo (Benfica)

    Semedo was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window but nothing came of it, although they are likely to go back in for him again in the summer. However, Spurs can offer Champions League football, assuming United fail in their efforts. Semedo is smart and aggressive and positions himself well – something Walker has been let down by in the past. He would be available for a similar price to Sidibe, leaving plenty of money left for other transfers.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/5 Cedric Soares (Southampton)

    Hardly a stand-out candidate but he is a European Championship-winning defender with two years of Premier League football under his belt. He joined for around £5m in 2015 and Southampton would demand around double that now. However the two clubs are on good terms after the transfer of Victor Wanyama last summer, which could help the deal go through.

    Getty Images

Kyle Walker is keen to leave Tottenham this summer after a big falling out with Mauricio Pochettino, The Independent revealed on Monday – 24 hours after he started the north London derby on the bench.

The England right-back only signed a new deal at the start of the season to keep him with Spurs, but clashed with Pochettino this week over selection and his fitness, with the manager believing Walker is not fit enough to play two high-profile games in a week.

Walker also took issue with Pochettino picking Kieran Trippier ahead of him for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

As a result, he wants out of White Hart Lane, with Manchester United, City and Barcelona all interested.

He is also knows he can double his money at those clubs, rather than stick on the £70,000-a-week deal he is currently on at Spurs.

It would take a fee of around £50m to sign Walker, but who could Tottenham get as a replacement, to compete with Trippier?

