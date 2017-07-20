AS Monaco have accused "important" European clubs of tapping up star striker Kylian Mbappe and has threatened to report them to Fifa.

The 18-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG this summer but the French champions have held firm.

While Monaco do not name any clubs they think to be involved, a statement released on Thursday suggests they believe a number of illegal approaches have been made.

"AS Monaco notes with regret that 'important' European football clubs have made contact with Kylian Mbappé (and his entourage) without its authorisation," the statement read.

"AS Monaco want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to Article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of Fifa.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco is considering asking the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and Fifa to commit disciplinary procedures against offending clubs."

Mbappe shot to prominence after scoring 27 goals in Monaco's successful league campaign and their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The youngster has two years to run on his contract with the Ligue 1 side who are thought to be holding out for a world record fee if they are to let him leave sooner.