Kylian Mbappe is poised to become the most expensive footballer in the history of football, with Real Madrid reaching an “agreement in principle” with Monaco over a £161m transfer to the Spanish capital.

The deal – which could see Madrid pay a further £18m in performance-related bonuses – obliterates the current world record transfer fee of £89m, paid by Manchester United to Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.

Madrid were not the only team interested in signing the French teenager this summer. PSG were also keen, as were several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

In fact Chelsea took Mbappe on trial when he was just 11, and he even played in a junior game there against a Charlton Athletic side. He still proudly has the Chelsea shirt with ‘KYLIAN 10’ on from that day.

Arsenal tried to sign him last summer, with Arsene Wenger commenting recently that he saw something of a young Thierry Henry in the brilliant teenage forward.

“Mbappe has similarities to Thierry Henry,” Wenger said at a press conference earlier this season.

Wenger was quick to compare Mbappe with Henry ( Getty )

“He has a huge talent. He plays for Monaco and Thierry Henry played for Monaco. When I was in Monaco I could see with Thierry Henry similarities. But of course after that, what makes the career after is the mental aspect that Thierry had. This young boy has to show that he has similar qualities on the mental front that Thierry had.

"I think he’s an exceptional talent who promises to have a great future. Unfortunately today, all these young players are in full view from very, very early on and all the big clubs want them.

"I hope the fact that everybody is already talking of nobody but him isn’t going to have a negative impact on his future.”

1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

But the big clubs have been interested in Mbappe for almost as long as he has been kicking a football. In December 2012, in the week Mbappe turned 14, he spent a week at Real Madrid, organised by Zinedine Zidane. He loved the experience but decided with his father not to sign for Real Madrid in the end.

Mbappe’s father is Wilfrid, who grew up coaching his son at AS Bondy, the local team in the eastern suburb of Paris where Kylian grew up. Kylian was running around with a football from as soon as he could walk and when he started playing for AS Bondy at under-8s, he was so good that opponents claimed he could not part of their age group.

Although he was always small for his age, Mbappe stood out for his speed and skill, which is how scouts from across the world knew about him. He was soon part of the set-up at Clairefontaine, the famous French training centre, and attracting interest from top teams at home and abroad. He could have signed for whoever he chose but he went to Monaco, just ahead of Caen, in 2013, attracted to the youth development programme.

Mbappe courted interest from a number of clubs ( Getty )

He excelled in Monaco’s youth team before setting both Ligue 1 and the Champions League alight this season, with a series of phenomenal displays. He quickly set the record as their youngest ever player then as their youngest ever goalscorer. And when Mbappe shredded Manchester City with his pace in Europe earlier this season, it was with the eyes of the world’s biggest clubs all on him.

Mbappe finished his breakthrough season with a record of 26 goals in 44 games – including six in the Champions League. He was also called up for the senior France squad for the first time to face Luxembourg and Spain in March 2017, becoming the second youngest player to ever represent the country.

But those close to the player insist he remains a quiet, grounded individual, and in one recent interview he strived to remain as humble as possible. “I would not say that what I do is extraordinary," Mbappé modestly told the French press after yet another match-winning performance for Monaco.

“I would just say that I am able to do what I know best. I would not say it's extraordinary. Extraordinary is a player who can score 60 goals. There are not a lot. Otherwise I think we would overuse the term. I would not say it's amazing but I'm on a good run.”

He may not consider himself to be extraordinary, but Real Madrid certainly do. He will now leave his homeland as the most expensive footballer in the world: or £6m for each of the 27 goals he has scored in professional football.