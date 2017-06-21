Kylian Mbappé is considering a move to ‘stepping-stone’ club Arsenal because he would love the chance to work with Arsene Wenger, it has been claimed.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought after players in Europe after a breakthrough season for Ligue 1 champions Monaco in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

Some of the Premier League's biggest clubs - including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United - have all been linked with the young striker, who is also now a regular for the French national team.

And a report in the French daily Le Parisien claims that Mbappé is particularly interested in a move to Arsenal, because he is a huge fan of how Wenger has developed young French players in the past.

“Wenger, he is a great,” a source told the newspaper. “If Mbappé were to sign for Arsenal tomorrow, it would be for him.

“He knows how to produce youngsters and especially former French international team forwards, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka. Only playing in the Europa League is not an obstacle for him.”

How could Arsenal line up next season?







12 show all How could Arsenal line up next season?





















1/12 How could Arsenal line up next season? How could Arsenal line up next season? Getty

2/12 GK: Petr Cech Cech may have been dropped for the FA Cup final, but the experienced shot-stopper is unlikely to lose his Premier League place anytime soon. The goalkeeper will turn 36 next season and yet he remains one of Arsenal’s best players. Getty Images

3/12 DR: Hector Bellerin “This type of news about Barcelona is something which makes me happy,” Hector Bellerin said about rumours linking him with a return to his former club. Arsenal supporters presumably weren’t so pleased. He remains unlikely to leave given his place in Arsenal’s first-team. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

4/12 DC: Shkodran Mustafi The German defender enjoyed a solid debut campaign in English football, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club. Still only 25 and will improve next season, with a year of English football already under his belt. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

5/12 DC: Laurent Koscielny His poor discipline cost Arsenal in a couple of vital games, but he remains an important, influential player. There have been rumours Marseille have made Koscielny their top transfer target this summer, but it is highly unlikely Arsenal will sell. Getty Images

6/12 LB: Sead Kolasinac Arsenal’s first signing of the summer. A versatile 23-year-old defender, Kolasinac plays predominantly at left-back but is also confident in more central positions, giving Wenger the license to switch to a 3-4-2-1 where necessary. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

7/12 CM: Granit Xhaka Attracted a lot of criticism for his displays last season, but grew in confidence throughout the campaign and has the talent to become a vital player for Arsenal over the coming seasons. A superb distributor of the ball. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Arsenal be able to keep hold of him? Has courted interest from Liverpool and has also expressed his frustration at not being played in the middle by Arsene Wenger – so if he is to line up for the club next season, it might have to be in a central position. Arsenal FC via Getty Images

9/12 RW: Riyad Mahrez Mahrez recently announced his intentions to leave Leicester this summer and Wenger refused to rule out a move for the Premier League champion. Should Wenger revert back to his tried and tested 4-2-3-1, Mahrez would form a key component of a formidable front three. Getty Images

10/12 CAM: Mesut Ozil Still negotiating a contract extension with the club. His performance levels dipped alarmingly last season, but when he is in form, he remains one of the finest passers of the ball in the world. Getty Images

11/12 LW: Alexis Sanchez Along with Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ozil, question marks also hang over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is surely the player Wenger would most like to keep. Scored 30 goals last season – his best ever goal return – and has been attracting admiring glances from PSG. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Kylian Mbappe All the talk is that Arsenal are lining up a staggering world-record big of £121.8m for the Monaco whizz-kid. Should he join, the teenager will lead the line for Arsenal, possibly leading to the exit of his compatriot Olivier Giroud. AFP/Getty Images

Another source meanwhile told the daily that Mbappé would be open to the idea of joining Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, because they are a ‘stepping-stone’ club who would eventually allow him to leave for the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“Kylian is currently thinking things over,” the source told the paper.

Premier League transfer round-up: Everton clinch Klaassen deal

“Either he will go to a stepping-stone club, or directly to a great club.

“But his aim is very clear: to sign for one of the two biggest clubs in the world, they are Real Madrid or Barcelona for him, before reaching the age of 22.”