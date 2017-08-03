Leicester confirm signing of Kelechi Iheanacho on five-year contract

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old forward joins the former Premier League champions on a five year-contract for an undisclosed fee.

Leicester agreed a fee and terms for the Nigeria international nearly four weeks ago but a row over image rights held up the transfer until earlier this week.

​Iheanacho joins the Foxes after three years at Manchester City where he rose through the ranks of the club's academy system before making his senior debut in 2015.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Iheanacho said: “It feels good and I’m happy to be part of this team. I know the ambition of the team and speaking with the manager, he let me know what I need to do – to help the team achieve what they want. I was convinced and I’m happy to be here.

“I was happy speaking with the manager, knowing what the team wants. It gives me more confidence that I will fit in this team and hopefully I’ll achieve a lot.”

Leicester City manager Shakespeare added: “It’s a great signing for us. Kelechi is an enormously talented player that has shown a huge amount of promise at every level in which he’s played.

“We’ve tracked his progress for some time, so we know how much quality he’ll bring to the squad. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s ready for the next stage of his development and I’m delighted that will be with Leicester City.”

Leicester secured Iheanacho's signature ahead of a number of interested parties, with Tottenham, West Ham United and Monaco all believed to be interested.

The Nigerian joins Harry Maguire, Vicente Iborra and Eldin Jakupovic as Leicester's latest summer signing.