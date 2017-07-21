  1. Sport
Leicester reject Roma bid for Riyad Mahrez with Premier League rivals monitoring the situation

The Algerian hasn't handed in an official transfer request but has told the Foxes he wants to leave

Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester Getty

Craig Shakespeare has confirmed Leicester have rejected a bid from Roma for Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria forward told the Foxes he wants to leave after an underwhelming follow-up season to their title-winning campaign in 2015/16.

He has not handed in an official transfer request, but said earlier in the summer it was "time to move on" and that he had a gentleman's agreement with the club to do so.

The 26-year-old is currently in Hong Kong taking part in the Asia Trophy with City and Shakespeare said: "I think I was quoted on the last press day that there was no bids. There was a bid from Roma I was told afterwards, so I would like to put the record straight on that one.

"It was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Of what that offer is, don't ask me how much because I don't know and I don't get involved in that."

Roma are on the lookout for new attacking additions after the departure of Mohamed Salah to Liverpool.

