Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has been described as “boring” by the Bundesliga club’s chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Leipzig have told the Reds that they must make the Guinean the most expensive Bundesliga export ever by making a £70m bid for him in a hope of pricing Jurgen Klopp’s, despite only signing him from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

Liverpool’s proposed deal of £45m would still represent a huge profit for Leipzig, but having qualified for the Champions League for the first time last season, the Bundeliga upstarts we thought to be in no mood to sell.

And that has become more apparent with Mintzlaff’s latest comments when he confirmed the club would reject all offers for Keita, along with his teammate Emile Forsberg, who has been linked with Arsenal.

When asked whether Leipzig would be “immune” to offers for the pair, the club’s CEO told SportBuzzer: “Yes. And that topic is boring.

“It's only our second Bundesliga season, our squad's still the youngest and most likely also the most inexperienced.

“Sure, it would be great to start where we left off. It's an advantage that there's no upheaval.”

Leipzig had seemingly dropped a slight hint that Keita may not be involved next season after he was omitted from their kit launch for the new season.

Six Leipzig players are featured in the 33-second clip in total but the 22-year-old was not involved although it is not thought to have been anything of significance.

All of Liverpool’s efforts are currently going into Klopp’s top target meaning moves for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita’s teammate Timo Werner are currently on the backburner.

Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke is already set to arrive at the end of his contract on July 1st, while Hull's Andrew Robertson is an option at left-back given James Milner had been forced to play there throughout this season.