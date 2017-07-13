Liverpool's pursuit of Naby Keita appears increasingly as if it could be doomed to failure after RB Leipzig communicated to the Premier League club that Keita is not for sale.

The focus now falls on the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder to formally ask for a transfer and force a move if he is to get the switch to Anfield that he so desires.

While the Reds know the player would like to join them this summer, Leipzig want to keep together the side that finished second in the Bundesliga last season.

Liverpool summer transfer targets







9 show all Liverpool summer transfer targets















1/9 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

2/9 Timo Werner Werner scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his goals fired RB Leipzig to second place and a first-ever Champions League qualification. The German club are keen to keep him but money talks and Liverpool are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer. Bongarts/Getty Images

3/9 Dusan Tadic The Southampton attacker is out of favour on the south coast and desperate for a way out of the club. Liverpool are interested in him to provide competition and back-up to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana with the added strain of European football.

4/9 Andrew Robertson Given Hull's relegation to the Championship, Robertson is one of the players in the shop window. Left-backs are at the forefront of Klopp's transfer activity and Robertson will come fairly cheap. Getty

5/9 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

6/9 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

7/9 Ryan Sessegnon Sessegnon is a long-term option at left-back for Liverpool with the 17-year-old lighting up the Championship with Fulham. With only Alberto Moreno, who is expected to leave, and James Milner available in that position, Klopp wants to bring in at least two. He faces competition from Manchester United and Tottenham though.

8/9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

9/9 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

Sporting director Ralf Rangnick has reiterated on numerous occasions that they would like to progress in the Champions League, and believe that their best chance of doing so is with their strongest squad.

Keita has risen to prominence with Red Bull Salzburg and then RB Leipzig, who he signed for last summer for just over £10m. While Liverpool are ready to offer £60m for his signature, much more than the £48m release clause that is understood to be in his contract for 12 months from now, there is a hope that a huge new contract in the autumn could convince Keita to stay.

Those close to the player suggest there is little chance of him renewing his deal but that is of little consequence this summer. What his strongest suitors are hoping for is that he now formally tells the club that he wants to leave, likely forcing him to forfeit a number of loyalty bonuses and payments in his existing deal.

Some recruitment analysts believe Keita could become one of the world's best midfielders and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is enamoured by his high-energy style and passing ability. Should Liverpool manage to pull off a deal for the 22-year-old midfielder then it will be a significant coup, but most of all it will be a relief after the club's pursuit of number one defensive target Virgil van Dijk went so badly - and publicly - wrong. For now, the Keita deal is heading down the same path and the Reds are approaching pre-season with only Mohamed Salah on board as a first-team signing.