Adam Lallana has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Times, PSG’s director of football, Patrick Kluivert, has recommended Lallana as a potential signing for the summer transfer window.

The commercial advantages of bringing a talented Englishman to PSG are understood to be a key factor in driving Kluivert’s interest.

Tottenham player Dele Alli has also been linked to the French club in the same report.

Former England and Arsenal forward Ian Wright has urged Daniel Sturridge to move on from Liverpool as he continues to struggle for first-team football at Anfield.

Sturridge has endured a difficult season so far under manager Jurgen Klopp who has overlooked the 27-year-old in favour of Firmino and others.

With the forward’s Anfield future looking increasingly bleak, Wright has suggested that a move abroad could help the former ex-Manchester City man revive his career.

“He should go somewhere else to revitalise himself. I’m not sure if that will happen in this country. He’s been at all the top teams but Arsenal,” Wright told The Sun.

“You look at it and think somewhere like PSG that he might look at. I think he is fantastic. He is a super player. It isn’t going to happen for him at Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Steven Gerrard believes the club should attempt to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk – but admits the Reds’ history for signing Saints’ best players in recent years could play against them.

"Who I think we need, I would go and try and bid for Van Dijk from Southampton," Gerrard told BT Sport.

“But we’ve had enough of their players so that will probably go down like a lead balloon."

Liverpool vs Swansea player ratings







1/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 The Swans had very few shots on target, so after conceding three – it was not a good day at the office for Mignolet. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 7 out of 10 Looked lethal going forward in the first half. He was making menacing runs and putting good deliveries into the box. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 He led the line at the back well and made a number of crucial clearances and interceptions. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 5 out of 10 He deserves credit for his strength at the back, but at times he was giving away needless fouls. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook Milner performance, completed with an incredible assist. He worked persistently and used possession well. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10. Had a number of chances in front of goal, but he failed to even test Fabianski. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Jordan Henderson – 6 out of 10 The skipper lacked presence today on the pitch and I believe for a man of his ability – he should have done more. Nonetheless, on the ball he created a number of chances. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

8/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His assist for Firmino’s goal was extraordinary and he continued to deliver balls into the box. Defensively, he needs some work. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

9/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 The Englishman was at the heart of almost every Liverpool move and his choices on the ball were phenomenal. He was denied by the woodwork in the dying minutes of the game. Getty Images

10/22 Philippe Coutinho – 6 out of 10 The Brazilian done well on his return to Anfield – but his efforts remained unrewarded. It always seemed to be lacking the final product. Getty Images

11/22 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10 The 25-year-old terrorised the Swansea defence throughout and his two goals gave Liverpool a late lifeline. They were both impressive finishes and were a true example of this man’s striking prowess. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski – 6 out of 10 Despite conceding two, he made a number of vital saves to keep his side in it, particularly in the latter stages of the fixture. Did well to collect the ball from set-pieces. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Naughton – 5 out of 10 He looked lost at times in his own position, but as the game progressed he did find his feet and make a number of challenges. Getty Images

14/22 Alfie Mawson – 7 out of 10 He defended courageously throughout – diving into every tackle and lunging in front of every loose ball. Broke down a number of Liverpool moves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

15/22 Federico Fernandez – 6 out of 10 His positioning was good at the back, which helped the Swansea defence keep their shape and deny the Liverpool strike force. Getty Images

16/22 Martin Olsson – 7 out of 10 Looked unsettled at the start, but found his stride quickly and began impacting the game. Was a key element to all of Swansea’s moves going forward. Reuters

17/22 Jack Cork – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet performance by his standards, but he did well in the air and cleared the danger regularly. Getty Images

18/22 Tom Carroll – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old had an impact on the game throughout and his assist for Llorente’s goal was exceptional. He was tracking back and his work rate was faultless. Getty Images

19/22 Leroy Fer – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of brilliance, but it was not enough to provide a real influence on the game. Did make a number of good runs into the danger zone. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson – 6 out of 10 He deserved his late goal for a promising performance, but was playing too narrow at times and this was giving Clyne space down the wing. Getty Images

21/22 Wayne Routledge – 6 out of 10 He started quickly and led a number of attacks for The Swans. His width was working, but he lacked service. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

22/22 Fernando Llorente – 8 out of 10 Once he received the deliveries that he deserved – he made it count. He scored two tremendous goals and took every chance that came his way. Exceptional performance. AFP/Getty Images

Lastly, Klopp has vented his frustration against the club’s failure to sign any new players this January.

“I understand it is absolutely normal that people ask whether we should have brought players in,” he said after Saturday’s home defeat by Swansea.

“The situation is yes, on the one side pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult. It is not that we don’t want to bring players in.

“We do. But the thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don’t sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the winter transfer window.”

