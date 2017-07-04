Would Everton's new signings make Liverpool's starting line-up?

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher dismissed Everton’s summer transfer business on Monday, just hours after Ronald Koeman’s side had confirmed the signings of young Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez and Burnley centre-back Michael Keane.

Everton have been the Premier League’s most proactive club regarding transfer business this summer, with the captures of Ramirez and Keane taking the club’s spending in this window up to at least £86m.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Davy Klaassen and striker Henry Onyekuru have also arrived at Goodison Park this summer, but Carragher does not believe any of the five would be a first-choice player at Anfield.

“When Everton sign 4/5 players but none of them would make the Liverpool team,” he tweeted on Monday night alongside a bizarre picture of Jürgen Klopp wearing a parasol hat. Peter Reid, the former Everton midfielder, responded by tweeting: “Keep off the ale La.”

Does Carragher have a point, though? We ran the rule over Everton’s four major signings and compared them to their opposite numbers across Stanley Park to see whether they would make Klopp's starting line-up come August.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Jordan Pickford vs Simon Mignolet

Pickford is highly thought-of at the moment after impressing last term for David Moyes’ doomed Sunderland. The 23-year-old is a marked improvement on Joel Robles and Maarten Stekelenburg, Ronald Koeman’s previous options between the sticks, and his switch to Goodison Park made him the third-most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

Would he dislodge a fellow ex-Sunderland ‘keeper, Simon Mignolet, at Anfield? It is a tough one to call. While Mignolet has divided opinion among Liverpool supporters ever since his move from Wearside in 2013, he hardly put a foot wrong since regaining his place from Loris Karius during the mid-part of last season and earned Jürgen Klopp’s side vital points during the top-four run-in.

Mignolet does not deserve to lose his automatic starting place to a young newcomer for a second season running but Pickford is a sound long-term investment and does not carry the same baggage as the Belgian. The Everton signing wins out, just.

Verdict: Jordan Pickford, just

Michael Keane vs Dejan Lovren

Keane’s stock greatly rose last season, with the former Manchester United youth product impressing as part of Sean Dyche’s limited but stubborn Burnley side. This form earned him an England debut in March and ultimately convinced Koeman, chairman Bill Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri to part with an initial £25m for Keane’s services.

Questions, meanwhile, have been asked about the centre of Liverpool’s defence for years now. No player has established himself as a reliable, long-term option in the role since Carragher’s retirement in 2013. Of the current first-choice pairing, Dejan Lovren’s place is arguably in more jeopardy than Joel Matip’s.

Is Keane a better defender than Lovren? This is the closest of all four calls and we may only know the answer by the end of the season.

What we can say is that Dyche’s conservative approach at Turf Moor gave Keane maximum protection. Koeman will be slightly more adventurous, while Klopp’s methods demand a lot from his defence. Lovren may struggle in this regard at times but we have seen little evidence to suggest Keane would be much better. For now, better the devil you know.

Verdict: Dejan Lovren, just

Davy Klaassen vs Georginio Wijnaldum

Klaassen has been brought in to give Everton goals from midfield, which they will need in abundance if Romelu Lukaku and his 26-goal haul depart this summer as expected. Klaassen, a Dutch international, notched 14 and registered 10 assists in the Eredivise with Ajax last season, improving on his 13 goals and 8 assists from the previous campaign.

The player most comparable to him Liverpool’s side is probably Georginio Wijnaldum, who posted similarly numbers during his eight years in Holland’s top-flight at Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven. It was initially difficult to see where Wijnaldum would fit into Klopp’s thinking following his £23m move from Newcastle United, but he soon established himself as Anfield favourite.

Klaassen could well become Everton’s own Wijnaldum; a hard-working central midfielder with license to roam forward and a penchant for scoring important goals. But would he be a starter at Liverpool? Probably not, especially if Klopp pulls off the signing of RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita.

Verdict: Georginio Wijnaldum

Sandro Ramirez vs Roberto Firmino

Sandro arrives at Everton on a four-year contract from Malaga, for a fee of just £5.3m. It is a cut-price deal for a 21-year-old La Masia graduate who scored 16 goals in 31 appearances last season, one whose potential led to interest from Atletico Madrid. He may not yet be ready to single-handedly replace Lukaku’s scoring output, but Everton will be hoping Sandro is capable of doing so in the years to come.

Would all that be enough for him to move straight into Liverpool’s first team? Roberto Firmino is the closest thing Klopp has to an out-and-out striker and considering how integral he is to Liverpool’s style, Sandro’s chances would be slim. Firmino may be Klopp’s focal point but he offers so much more than that when on song, linking up brilliantly with those running off him. He could, perhaps, score a few more, but Liverpool’s style means goals are shared out fairly equally.

Sandro’s development will be watched closely but for the moment, he simply would not displace Firmino.

Verdict: Roberto Firmino