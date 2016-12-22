Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad in January in order to continue their push for a maiden Premier League title as they sit second at Christmas.

Jurgen Klopp’s style of attacking play has drawn plaudits throughout the first half of the season but his struggle for a first-choice goalkeeper has often threatened to derail that.

Simon Mignolet and summer signing Loris Karius have battled for the number one shirt this season by virtue of whoever is making fewer match-costing errors but the Mirror claim Klopp is going to solve that by attempting to sign Manchester City exile Joe Hart.

Hart is currently on a season-long loan at Serie A side Torino, with the Italians wanting to tempt the England no 1 to stay in Turin permanently.

No deal for the 29-year old can be done in January but the Reds are keeping a close eye on his situation in the summer as Pep Guardiola will look to move Hart on permanently.

Liverpool are also considering a move for Klopp’s compatriot and long-term Arsenal target Julian Draxler, according to The Times.

The Wolfsburg winger looks set to leave the Bundesliga club despite only joining in August 2015 when they Schalke paid £30m for his services.

Klopp will attempt to move for the 23-year-old in January with Sadio Mane set to be missing for up to seven games due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Julian Draxler asked to leave Wolfsburg in the summer (Getty)



The World Cup winner had a transfer request rejected in the summer and is keen to move on, with PSG appearing to be at the front of the queue.

However Klopp, who had also been considering Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, could tempt the German to make the move to Anfield.