Jurgen Klopp drops latest hint that Liverpool will spend big this summer

Jurgen Klopp has dropped another hint that Liverpool are set to spend big this summer, confessing “you won’t get a badge for a positive transfer balance”.

This follows his admission, made in the wake of Liverpool's win over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, that the club have money to spend for the coming transfer window.

Liverpool have already started with purpose this summer, with the club currently leading the race to sign Virgil van Dijk of Southampton and Mohamed Salah of Roma.

The Reds are also set to sign Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke for an expected £3m.

As revealed by The Independent in May, Liverpool have drawn up an extensive transfer list for the summer window as Klopp looks to bolster his squad.

And now, speaking in sports magazine Kicker, Klopp has once again suggested he won’t be frugal when it comes to securing deals this summer.

“It's easy to say what the people measure me against – titles and trophies some day and, of course, against subjective successes like Champions League participation,” he said.

1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/12 LB: Andrew Robertson Fulham’s teenage prospect Ryan Sessegnon is also a potential new left-back, but Hull’s Robertson would be able to immediately slot into the current Liverpool first-team. Robertson has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and would likely be available at a cut-price fee. Getty Images

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Liverpool will have a fight on their hands if they want to once again raid Southampton, this time for their classy central defender Van Dijk. Manchester City are also keen, but Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the ball-playing Dutch international. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/12 LM: Adam Lallana The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Getty Images

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/12 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/12 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

“I was indeed made aware last summer that you won't get a badge for a positive transfer balance.”

The comment was made in reference to Liverpool's transfer business last summer when, despite bringing in £67m worth of talent, including Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum, the Reds made a profit when taking into account sales, the most lucrative of which saw Christian Benteke join Crystal Palace for £32m.

Jürgen Klopp wants new signings to be in place before the start of Liverpool's pre-season (Getty)

Having competed across three fronts until January, at which point injuries and a small squad hampered Liverpool’s form in the Premier League title race as well as the FA Cup and League Cup, Klopp admitted his side had been left vulnerable by a lack of depth.

“We did not have a squad able to avert this [poor run] at that time,” he added. “We could have certainly used a new player, for instance an attacking winger.

“And we tried in the winter, but the right one was either not available for us or just not there.”