  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Liverpool transfer news: Loris Karius tells Reds he wants to stay and fight for No 1 shirt

The young German endured a stop-start first season at Anfield but is determined to improve

Click to follow
The Independent Football
loris-karius.jpg
Karius made just 10 Premier League starts last season after losing his place to Simon Mignolet Getty Images

Loris Karius has signalled to Liverpool that he is going nowhere this summer and wants to stay and fight for the No 1 shirt.

The German goalkeeper had been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga this week after enduring a stop-start first season at Anfield.

Karius was signed from Mainz for a fee of £4.7m last summer but made just 10 Premier League starts after losing his place to Simon Mignolet.

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives

  • 1/8 Kalidou Koulibaly

    Club: Napoli
    Estimated value: £40m
    Likelihood: 6/10

    Getty

  • 2/8 Stefan de Vrij

    Club: Lazio
    Estimated value: £23m
    Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 3/8 Michael Keane

    Club: Burnley
    Estimated value: £30m
    Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

  • 4/8 Jonathan Tah

    Club: Bayer Leverkusen
    Estimated value: £40m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

  • 5/8 Kostas Manolas

    Club: Roma
    Estimated value: £25m
    Likelihood: 1/10

    Getty

  • 6/8 Davinson Sanchez

    Club: Ajax
    Estimated value: £23m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

  • 7/8 Inigo Martinez

    Club: Real Sociedad
    Estimated value: £25m
    Likelihood: 1/10

    Getty

  • 8/8 Mamadou Sakho

    Club: Liverpool
    Estimated value: £30m
    Likelihood: 2/10

    Getty

 

He may also face a challenge from Danny Ward if he does not extend his loan stay at Huddersfield where he impressed in their Championship promotion effort last season.

However, Karius' agent Fabian Goll has said the 23-year-old is relishing the competition and has no intention of leaving for rumoured suitors Augsburg.

  • Read more

Liverpool set to sign Salah with £35m man jetting in for medical

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumours that Karius will leave,” Goll told Goal.com.

"He did not sign at Liverpool for the short term - he believes in the vision of the manager and he wants to be fully fit and prepared to fight for the No 1 position from the first day back."

Karius has been holidaying in Dubai and Miami and has posted several photos and videos to Instagram showing himself keeping in shape ahead of pre-season.

“He has already started his individual programme to keep fit during the summer, because he wants to be completely ready when pre-season starts," Goll added.

“He is extremely motivated by the competition."

Comments