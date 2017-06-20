Loris Karius has signalled to Liverpool that he is going nowhere this summer and wants to stay and fight for the No 1 shirt.

The German goalkeeper had been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga this week after enduring a stop-start first season at Anfield.

Karius was signed from Mainz for a fee of £4.7m last summer but made just 10 Premier League starts after losing his place to Simon Mignolet.

He may also face a challenge from Danny Ward if he does not extend his loan stay at Huddersfield where he impressed in their Championship promotion effort last season.

However, Karius' agent Fabian Goll has said the 23-year-old is relishing the competition and has no intention of leaving for rumoured suitors Augsburg.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumours that Karius will leave,” Goll told Goal.com.

"He did not sign at Liverpool for the short term - he believes in the vision of the manager and he wants to be fully fit and prepared to fight for the No 1 position from the first day back."

Karius has been holidaying in Dubai and Miami and has posted several photos and videos to Instagram showing himself keeping in shape ahead of pre-season.

“He has already started his individual programme to keep fit during the summer, because he wants to be completely ready when pre-season starts," Goll added.

“He is extremely motivated by the competition."