Liverpool are likely to sign Mohamed Salah sooner rather than later with Roma needing to sell him by the end of the month in order to comply with Fifa Financial Fair-Play regulations.

Salah is edging closer to a £35m move from the Serie A side back to the Premier League, following a failed spell at Chelsea, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to make him the first of seven new signings arriving on Merseyside this summer.

Roma are under financial strain from Fifa and, bound by FFP rules, they must balance their books by the end of June, according to Corriere dello Sport. The sale of Salah to the Reds would do just that, with the Italian club already having lined up a replacement for the 24-year-old in Swedish teenager Teddy Bergqvist from Malmo.

Salah recently dropped a huge hint that he was on his way to Merseyside this summer after being pictured with a Liverpool shirt while on international duty with Egypt, with personal terms already understood to have been agreed between the player and club.

Salah could be the first of seven arrivals after the club pulled out of a club-record move for Virgil van Dijk after Southampton reported Liverpool over an ‘illegal approach’ for the defender.

Klopp has since turned his attentions to the Dutchman’s Saints teammate Dusan Tadic in what would be a £13m deal to provide competition for Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool have money to spend

Klopp is also eyeing a double raid on Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig for Naby Keita and Timo Werner, after the duo helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Klopp is desperate to bolster his midfield with Keita one of his top targets this summer, but the German side are reluctant to sell after only signing him from their sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer.

As for Werner, only three strikers scored more times than his 21 strikes over the course of the Bundesliga season the Reds want a natural goalscorer to help deal with Champions League football.

Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke already set to arrive at the end of his contract, while Hull's Andrew Robertson is an option at left-back given James Milner had been forced to play there throughout this season.