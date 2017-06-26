Liverpool must pay double what they paid for Mohamed Salah if they are to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to push ahead for the second of his seven summer transfers.

Salah signed for £34.3m last week and Klopp is already moving onto his next target, after the Guinean’s fine debut season with Leipzig.

The Bundesliga runners-up have been quoted as wanting £70m for the midfielder, who Klopp wants to add more energy and dynamism to his midfield, given the extra games the Reds will be playing in the Champions League next season.

1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/13 CB: Ben Gibson After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing. Getty Images

5/13 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position. Getty Images

7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return. Getty

8/13 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/13 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/13 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man. Getty

Leipzig were the surprise package in Germany last year as they themselves qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, leading to a number of their high-profile players trying to be poached by other European clubs.

Liverpool have been interested in Keita, who has won frequent comparisons to N’Golo Kante, all summer but according to German sports daily Bild, they must pay up to £70m for his services.

It comes only days after Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff insisted they would not be selling any of their stars this summer, including another Liverpool target Emil Forsberg, and insisted it would be “negligent” to do so.

“It would be negligent to sell one of our key players now,” he said last week.

“Emil and Naby are extremely talented and developing players. We are glad that we are able to keep up with their development as a club.

“And now we can prove ourselves in the Champions League in the coming season.”

As well as Keita, Klopp is also understood to be keen on Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the Gunners needing to sell this summer to keep their wage budget within Premier League rules if they are to keep Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Keita’s Leipzig teammate Timo Werner, after his goals fired the east German side into a second-place finish behind Bayern Munich.

1/10 Mohamed Salah The Salah deal is inching over the line, with Liverpool confident of completing the deal by the end of the month. Roma are equally keen to sell given their need to comply with Fifa Financial Fair Play regulations. The winger will add yet more pace and industry to Liverpool's attack. Getty Images

2/10 Timo Werner Werner scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga last season as his goals fired RB Leipzig to second place and a first-ever Champions League qualification. The German club are keen to keep him but money talks and Liverpool are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer. Bongarts/Getty Images

3/10 Naby Keita A difficult signing to pull off, but one that Liverpool are interested in making. Keita's dynamic performances in the centre of RB Leipzig's midfield have caught Klopp's eye, but also the attention of Bayern Munich, who are also monitoring the player.

4/10 Dusan Tadic The Southampton attacker is out of favour on the south coast and desperate for a way out of the club. Liverpool are interested in him to provide competition and back-up to the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana with the added strain of European football.

5/10 Andrew Robertson Given Hull's relegation to the Championship, Robertson is one of the players in the shop window. Left-backs are at the forefront of Klopp's transfer activity and Robertson will come fairly cheap. Getty Images

6/10 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Somewhat surprising reports have arisen over recent weeks that Chamberlain will be a Liverpool player next season. A disappointing season for Arsenal has left their squad in disarray, and it is thought that the 23 year-old midfielder is seeking a new challenge. The player’s versatility across midfield positions is an appealing to Klopp, who will need added squad depth. Arsenal will not be keen to sell to a rival, but if the rumours are to be believed, Chamberlain has his heart set on the Merseyside club and a £35 million transfer could well be on the cards.

7/10 Douglas Costa The 26 year old Brazilian winger has gained plaudits for his performances at the German champions, yet the player stated earlier in the season that he is ‘not that happy’, presumably at missing out to Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben regularly. He would cost upwards of £25 million and have plenty of suitors, meaning Liverpool are simply one of many clubs he could choose from, although he did recently ‘like’ a tweet from a Liverpool fan about the possibility of him joining the club. There is also a chance that Costa is happy in Munich but is seeking an improved deal, which would come as no real surprise.

8/10 Ryan Sessegnon Sessegnon is a long-term option at left-back for Liverpool with the 17-year-old lighting up the Championship with Fulham. With only Alberto Moreno, who is expected to leave, and James Milner available in that position, Klopp wants to bring in at least two. He faces competition from Manchester United and Tottenham though.

9/10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang The most speculative target on the list is Gabon forward Aubameyang, who became a household name under Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund. Constant questions over his future are expected to culminate in a move this summer, and while his former boss will no doubt be interested, European giants Real Madrid are circling and thought to be his preferred destination. While the versatile Roberto Firmino has had a good season deployed as Liverpool’s first choice striker and Divock Origi a promising talent, they still lack a world class centre forward like Aubameyang. Dortmund CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke stated earlier this year that the striker, who has three years to run on his contract, would only leave ‘for an outrageous fee’.

10/10 Jonas Hector A player Klopp will know well, the 26 year-old is thought to be a serious option with the manager unconvinced by Alberto Moreno. James Milner has deputised brilliantly this season but an out-and-out left back is a priority for the summer. Hector has earned 27 caps for Germany since 2014 and is known for his excellent positional understanding and for putting in accurate crosses. It is thought he would cost in excess of £20 million, which could be well worth it for a good player approaching his prime years.

Only three strikers scored more times than Werner’s 21 strikes over the course of the Bundesliga season and the Reds want a natural goalscorer to help deal with Champions League football.

Chelsea’s Dominic Solanke is already set to arrive at the end of his contract on July 1st, while Hull's Andrew Robertson is an option at left-back given James Milner had been forced to play there throughout this season.