After weeks of rebuttals, denials and refusals, finally, for the briefest of moments on Saturday night, a RB Leipzig employee publicly acknowledged the possibility of Naby Keita leaving the club one day.

“Liverpool will not be the only one [interested in Keita], I think,” head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said after his side’s Emirates Cup defeat to Benfica. “Until next summer we keep the door closed and then we have a look.”

As stubborn as the likes of Hasenhuttl, sporting director Ralf Rangnick and chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff have been with Keita this summer, Leipzig appear to accept that they are likely to lose him in a year’s time. Whether that is because of the reported £48m release clause in the midfielder’s contract that comes into effect in 2018, Hasenhuttl would not say, but his remarks were telling in any case, and not least because they were a warning to Liverpool.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and with the player agitating for a move it could still happen. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they have turned to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation and will alo. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian is one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free and it's no surprise Barcelona have come calling. If Liverpool can keep hold of him he'd form part of a frightening front four. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

Hasenhuttl understands and it cannot be ignored that by postponing their pursuit of Keita, Liverpool are at risk of losing out on him not once, but twice. The Guinean, described in scouting circles as a unique talent, will not be a one-season wonder. In 12 months’ time, he will still be turning in performances that belie the £1.3m Red Bull Salzburg, Leipzig’s sister club, paid for him just three years ago. More importantly, by then, Keita will still be an elite player at a club trying to reach elite level. Those players soon attract a lot of attention.

Indeed, the only part of Liverpool’s pursuit that went smoothly was the lack of competition for Keita’s signature. Despite the player’s singular abilities, they were virtually unopposed, particularly once his frustration at Leipzig’s intransigence and wish to move to Merseyside became public knowledge. It would be naive in the extreme for Liverpool to believe that their path would be so clear again, particularly if the release clause speculation is true.

There is also the issue of Keita’s own ambitions, which he has never hidden. “I hope, however, that I have the level in two, three years and could play for one of the very big clubs,” he has previously told Die Welt. “This includes Barcelona, but it also includes Real Madrid or Manchester City.” All three of those clubs could be in the market for an all-action midfielder next year, and interest from any one of them would test the integrity Keita’s desire to play for Jürgen Klopp.

Champions League football, too, will be a factor when he eventually comes to a decision, and it is at Anfield this season, progression through the playoff round permitting. Yet given the level of competition domestically this year, a top-four finish is far from guaranteed. Liverpool are, for the moment, at the level where Keita wants to play. Next year, they may not be.

It must be asked then, why pull out now when the situation could be much more unfavourable next summer? For Liverpool to withdraw their interest despite being willing to pay more than the second and final failed bid of €75m (£66.3m) suggests those in charge of their negotiations realised that Leipzig are playing the long game. The Bundesliga runners-up are effectively losing out on an additional £25m to have one of European football’s best midfielders for one more season, in the hope he helps them become an established club at the elite level.

It would be wise for Liverpool to try something similar. If Keita is a long-term target, one who would be integral to an ideal Klopp side, they must keep their channels to the player open. Progression through the Champions League, ideally to its latter stages, will be needed. Another prestigious signing, perhaps Virgil van Dijk, would help. Essentially, Liverpool need to match the clubs who will compete with them for their man next summer. Even then, that might not be enough. The Keita transfer saga is not over, but harder, messier and much riskier for Liverpool.