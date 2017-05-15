Philippe Coutinho has admitted that speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona makes him “happy”, but insisted his focus is on Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp deployed Coutinho in a deeper ‘no 8’ role for the crushing 4-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday and he revelled in it, scoring twice and assisting another to put the Reds on the verge of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Barcelona have publically courted the Brazilian this season, with a host of former players stating his suitability to the Catalan club, with Neymar saying in March that Coutinho would be the “perfect fit” at the La Liga side.

West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all West Ham vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Adrian – 4 out of 10 Adrian made a handful of important saves, but this is outweighed by the four strikes that ended up in the net.

2/22 Jose Fonte – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and made a number of vital challenges. A very reliable element to the West Ham defence.

3/22 Winston Reid – 6 out of 10 The defender was strong in the air and managed to clear the danger from several set pieces. However, his lack of pace let him down today.

4/22 James Collins – 5 out of 10 Collins failed to keep up with the energetic and skilful Liverpool forwards at times. Completely switched off for Liverpool’s third. Poor defensive display.

5/22 Sam Byram – 6 out of 10 Was encouraging to see Byram press up the field – had a golden opportunity in the opening stages.

6/22 Edimilson Fernades – 4 out of 10 Showed very little going forward and made a number of clumsy challenges.

7/22 Havard Nordtveit – 5 out of 10 His lofted long balls proved problematic today for Liverpool – but he needs to see more of the ball.

8/22 Aaron Cresswell – 6 out of 10 Cresswell looked dangerous when running at the Liverpool defenders on the left – at times he made Clyne look substandard.

9/22 Andre Ayew – 3 out of 10 Missed an opportunity to level the scoring from two-yards out, in front of an open goal. Dreadful stuff.

10/22 Manuel Lanzini – 7 out of 10 Lanzini was the Hammer’s best player today. He was confident, clever in possession and caused problems when he was moving forward with the ball.

11/22 Jonathan Calleri – 4 out of 10 It was a very quiet display by Calleri – he failed to provide the attacking outlet that the Hammers desired.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 6 out of 10 It was a relatively easy day at the office for Mignolet, due to the lack of West Ham's attacking moves.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 5 out of 10 Was diving into challenges relentlessly – needs to stay on his feet more. Nonetheless, he looked solid pressing forward.

14/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 Showed his aptitude in the air – he rattled the crossbar with a tremendous headed effort. Defended well throughout.

15/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 A textbook display from Lovren today – he defended well, held the line well at the back and made a number of key interceptions.

16/22 James Milner – 4 out of 10 Aside from a few shots that flew way wide, Milner made a very little impact on today’s fixture.

17/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 A quiet display by Can today – his main input was giving away a number of unnecessary fouls.

18/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 His effort that rattled the woodwork created Coutinho’s goal. Aside from that, an impressive display.

19/22 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10 He scored two and assisted the opener with a sublime through ball. An all-round remarkable performance in his new, deeper position.

20/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Lallana looked the most threatening when he was picking up the ball and charging into the final third.

21/22 Daniel Sturridge – 7 out of 10 Sturridge opened the scoring today with a clinical finish after skipping past Adrian.

22/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Scored the fourth for Liverpool, which capped off a positive display. Would be encouraging to see him shoot more, because he certainly has the ability.

Coutinho signed a new long-term contract at the start of the season and insisted there has been no contact from Barcelona yet.

“Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world, so far, nothing has come to me, because if anything comes, it comes to my manager, what I have to do is focus on the pitch,” Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

“I have a contract with Liverpool, there are two games, there are a lot of chances for us to be in the Champions League next year.

“What I have to do is focus on football and those things are resolved by the business people.

“I'm happy to know that a great club has an interest, it's cool, for the recognition of their work, what I have to do is keep working hard.

“Liverpool is a great club and we have to put Liverpool back in the Champions League.”