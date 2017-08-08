Liverpool must accept that they will lose Philippe Coutinho if he decides he wants to join Barcelona, club legend Graeme Souness has warned.

The Brazil international is on Barcelona’s wish list to replace Neymar, following his £200m world record move to Paris Saint-Germain last week, although while it’s reported that the 25-year-old would be open to a move, he remains committed to Liverpool until any offer is accepted.

Coutinho clearly appears to be taking the approach of remaining loyal to the club, whereas others such as Neymar and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk resorted to taking measures into their own hands to try and force through moves, but Souness warns that if a player wants to join another team, very rarely do they not get their own way.

1/5 Johannes Geis (Schalke 04) Often an unsung hero in Schalke’s engine room, Geis would provide Liverpool’s midfield with some much-needed steel. The 23-year-old managed just a single goal throughout the whole of last season, however that statistic is not overly concerning, with his qualities lying in having the ability to break up play and re-distribute the ball accordingly, as well as from dead ball situations. Klopp has evidently targeted the German market in his bid to reinforce his midfield, and there are few better midfielders with a superior passing repertoire than the former Mainz man, who had a pass accuracy of 79 per cent last season, sometimes as a sole defensive midfielder. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has become nothing more than a bit-part player at Real Madrid due to the excellence of Toni Kroos and fellow countryman Luka Modric. The midfielder, who started just 19 games last season, has been able to deliver long-range passes accurately since his Inter Milan days, and has developed his defensive game well when covering for Modric in the Real Madrid set up. Deployed in several positions in Italy, Kovacic is now attempting to establish himself as a deep-lying playmaker, which would make him a suitable option for Liverpool. The Croatian is in desperate need of a move away, and despite interest from Tottenham, Klopp should not hesitate to get his career back on track. Getty Images

3/5 Grzegorz Krychowiak (PSG) Purchased for a substantial fee last summer from Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has endured a frustrating stint in the French capital. Much like Geis but with a greater physical presence than the German, the Polish midfielder thrives when positioned to challenge and recover the ball in central areas. The stature of the players in the midfields of Liverpool’s title competitors makes the Pole an increasingly attractive option, using his height to win over two aerial duels per game last season. Krychowiak is equally as astute having retrieved the ball, achieving a 92 per cent pass rate last season. The Polish international has been left out of the PSG squad for their pre-season tour, and would therefore not bring about the stalemate that the Merseyside club are currently experiencing with Leipzig. AFP/Getty Images

4/5 Leon Goretzka (Schalke 04) Goretzka has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich this summer, and his performances last season attracted the attention of suitors in England too. At 6ft 2in, the 22-year-old’s physique has seen him dominate midfield battles, with commensurate tireless work ethic to match. However, if the Confederations Cup was anything to go by, it is potentially the creative side of his game that will most appeal to Klopp. The German drives often from deep, and his five goals last season in addition to the three he bagged in the Confederations Cup demonstrates his ability to score goals from central midfield. Also able to play as an attacking midfielder, the three assists he picked up last season for his club do not reflect his true natural passing qualities. Goretzka, who undoubtedly possess the potential to become a complete midfielder, will be hot property if, as expected, he decides to leave Schalke in the near future. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Jean Michael Seri (Nice) One of the most coveted midfielders in Europe this season, Jean Seri’s significant role in Nice’s Ligue 1 winning side has drawn interest from Roma, Barcelona, Arsenal and Tottenham. Much like Goretzka, Seri is equally as likely to control the tempo of the match with his wide passing range as he is to maraud forward and create openings with his superb dribbling. His return of ten assists and seven goals last season is superior to the 22-year-old German’s, but the transitional aspect to his play is what has made him so highly coveted, looking equally as assured in shielding the ball under pressure in his own half as he is trying to unlock the opposition’s defence. With a price tag of €40m well within Liverpool’s financial means, Seri could represent the best value for money for Klopp. AFP/Getty Images

“I don't think you can [keep him],” said Souness. “The chance to play for a team that would suit his style of play, I don't think he can say no to it, as hard as that is for Liverpool to accept.

“Ultimately if he wants to go he will go, as much as the club won't want him to. He's on a contract but if the big players want to go these days then they get their own way.”

But the problem with selling Coutinho for the vast sums of money that are being reported – with offers believed to in excess of £75m – is that other clubs will know that Liverpool have serious financial power to spend, and could look to maximise any transfer business as a result.

“The problem they have is that they'll get so much money for him, that when they go shopping after that they'll pay a premium wherever they go,” Souness added, with the scenario proving something of a double-edged sword for the Anfield club.

“I'm sure there are players out there who would influence their play as much as Coutinho. Would they come to Liverpool? For sure, but they're going to have a big war chest to spend.”

Liverpool have already been active in the transfer market, bringing in winger Mohamed Salah, forward Dominic Solanke and defender Andrew Robertson for a combined £45m that could yet rise to £55m depending on the tribunal that will decide the compensation owed to Chelsea over the signing of Solanke.

However, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is keen to add at least one more midfielder to his squad, having seen Lucas Leiva leave for Lazio and Adam Lallana ruled out for at least two months due to injury, while there are also plans for a new defender to come in with Virgil van Dijk top of that list.

Liverpool have been unsuccessful in bringing RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita to the club in an effort to quench the thirst for a new midfielder, and they would need another if Coutinho was to leave the club before the end of the current transfer window, or risk going into the new season extremely light on attacking midfield options.