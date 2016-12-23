Liverpool have been put on high alert after Inter Milan manager Stefano Pioli admitted Gabriel Barbosa could be set to leave the San Siro on loan.

With just three Serie A appearances to his name this season, a January move is a possibility for the Brazilian and, according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have now joined the race to land the forward.

And Pioli’s admission that ‘Gabigol’ could leave Milan will further excite expectant Liverpool fans ahead of the January transfer window.

Pioli told Mediaset Premium: “I am happy at the enthusiasm for Gabigol, but I’d like to see him make some moves that are more useful and not just spectacular for the sake of being spectacular.

“Will he remain? We are evaluating the situation. Our first objective in January is to whittle down the squad, because we want players who are happy to be at a big club like Inter.

“We are Inter, proud to be a big team and will go forward only with those who share that view.”

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sakho’s departure from Anfield looks to be back on – but there could be a potential stumbling block to a January move.

West Ham and West Brom were two clubs linked with a move for Sakho but Liverpool's demand for a loan fee has hindered talks, reports suggest.

It’s been alleged that the Reds want around £500,000 to allow the 26-year-old to leave on a temporary basis, and any club would need to cover Sakho's £80,000-a-week wages.

Lille, AC Milan and Inter have also been linked to the Frenchman but as of yet there have been no firm offers.