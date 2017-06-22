RB Leipzig’s head honcho has emphatically ruled out selling any of the club’s stars this summer – much to the disappointment of Liverpool.

The east German club were the Bundesliga’s surprise package last season, finishing second in their first season since winning promotion from the second-flight.

They have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, with their participation in next season’s tournament rubber-stamped by Uefa this week.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, a number of the club’s stars have been linked with lucrative moves away from the club this summer.

Dynamic midfielder Naby Keïta, who won frequent comparisons to N’Golo Kante for his superb performances last season, has been repeatedly linked with Liverpool, as has German international Timo Werner.

Liverpool have also been linked with the Swedish winger Emil Forsberg – but RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that his club will not be selling any of their young stars this summer.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







13 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?























1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Getty Images

2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. West Ham United via Getty Images

3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/13 CB: Ben Gibson After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing. Getty Images

5/13 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position. Getty Images

7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return. Getty

8/13 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Bongarts/Getty Images

9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty Images

10/13 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty Images

12/13 CF: Timo Werner The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season. Bongarts/Getty Images

13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man. Getty

“It would be negligent to sell one of our key players now,” he told Bild.

“Emil and Naby are extremely talented and developing players. We are glad that we are able to keep up with their development as a club.

“And now we can prove ourselves in the Champions League in the coming season.”

Forsberg and Keita will not be sold this summer ( Getty )

Mintzlaff added that, despite interest from a number of different clubs, Leipzig had not yet received any actual offers for their players.

“There are no concrete offers,” he said.

“But let's admit: Of course they have aroused great interest through their performance. This is normal. But we do not deal with that.”