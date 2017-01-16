Liverpool have entered a three-way race with Inter and Juventus to sign Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to reports in Italy.

The 22-year-old has spent large parts of this season out with injury, but the Gazzetta di Modena says he has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp as he looks to strengthen in the wide areas.

An obstacle to any move is that Italian champions Juventus are said to have a €25m (£22m) option on the player who is unlikely to be going anywhere until the summer.

Klopp is also said to be lining up a move for Southampton captain Jose Fonte, who has handed in a transfer request.

The 33-year-old would come in to a defence that has conceded more goals than all of Liverpool's top six rivals bar Manchester City and would cost around £10m, according to the Daily Mirror.

Anwar El Ghazi - who had been linked with a move to Anfield in the summer - is on his way to Lille, according to Voetbal International.

The Ajax winger has made four assists in the Eredivisie this season but has struggled to cement his place in the first-team after falling out with manager Peter Bosz.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Reliable as ever between the sticks, he had no chance in keeping out Milner's spotkick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia - 7 out of 10 Delivered a number of testing crosses into the Liverpool box, eventually registering an assist when Ibrahimovic headed the equaliser. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones - 6 out of 10 Shepherded Origi's running and made a number of important headed interceptions. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo - 5 out of 10 The defender often showed a lack of composure when put under pressure by Liverpool's pressing. Getty

5/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Competent at the back, but didn't offer anything in attack in the manner that Valencia did on the opposite flank. Getty

6/22 Ander Herrera - 8 out of 10 A persistent tackler in midfield, he was quick to get the ball moving once in possession. Getty

7/22 Michael Carrick - 5 out of 10 An out-of-sorts performance from the usually reliable midfielder. Replaced at the break. Getty

8/22 Paul Pogba - 5 out of 10 Lost his head after a nightmare first half in which he missed a sitter and inexplicably handballed for Liverpool's penalty. Improved after the break. Getty

9/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but often involved in United's best moments. Passed up two good chances when through on goal. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Impressed early on with attacking intent, but faded badly before being replaced. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 8 out of 10 The most threatening of United's forwards, he rescued his side with an impressive late header. Getty

12/22 Simon Mignolet - 8 out of 10 Justified his selection with a series of fine saves and deserved a clean sheet. Getty

13/22 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 out of 10 Made his first Premier League start in intimidating surroundings and responded with impressive maturity for someone so young. Getty

14/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Caused Pogba no end of problems at set pieces, but was often caught out in defence. Getty

15/22 Ragnar Klavan - 6 out of 10 Stood up to United's aerial bombardment, but made the occasional error that threatened to ruin his good work. Getty

16/22 James Milner - 8 out of 10 Another dependable display from Liverpool's left-back, he continued his run of never ending on the losing side in a game he has scored. Getty

17/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 6 out of 10 Imposed himself on the game in Liverpool's best spells, his finishing was a disappointment. Getty

18/22 Jordan Henderson - 7 out of 10 The captain showed the strength, character and awareness that Liverpool have missed in his absence. Getty

19/22 Emre Can - 7 out of 10 Fielded on the right of a midfield diamond, he failed to influence proceedings apart from one tremendous cross to Wijnaldum. Getty

20/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Improved with the return of compatriot Coutinho in the second half, his decision making was questionable at times. Getty

21/22 Divock Origi - 6 out of 10 Kept United's defence on their toes with non-stop running. Often let down by a heavy second touch. Getty

22/22 Adam Lallana - 7 out of 10 Threatened with clever overlapping runs and showed a delicate touch in possession. Getty

Liverpool are among four European clubs now in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

Borussia Dortmund are thought to be his most likely destination, but Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.