In-demand forward Inaki Williams has claimed he will be honest with Athletic Club about his desire to leave should an offer arrive in the summer.

The 22-year-old, who is known as one of the fastest and most promising players in La Liga, has been watched by Liverpool since bursting onto the scene as a teenager. Borussia Dortmund, who face losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, are also keen followers of Williams' progress.

The Bilbao-born striker, whose Ghanaian father lived in London for work until Williams signed his first professional contract, is keen to play Champions League football. But with the Basque side seven points back from fourth-placed Atletico, their prospects are rapidly dwindling and should a club come in for him in the summer then he has assured the Athletic hierarchy that he will be up front with them.

"The first thing I would do is talk to the president.

"Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm," he told Sportium.

Inaki Williams has been impressive in recent seasons since bursting onto the scene in 2014 ( Getty )

"If [clubs] are looking at me it's because I'm doing things well. I'm very lucky.

"If tomorrow I had to leave I would always be very honest with Athletic. They've given me everything.

"Staying put is my first option right now though."

Should an offer of €50million arrive, triggering his release clause, then the decision will be up to the player himself but it will still take a serious offer to convince Williams to trade his boyhood club for more temperate climes.

"I love this club, my teammates and the city... I'm happy in Bilbao. Same for my family."