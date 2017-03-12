Liverpool target Naby Keita was rushed to hospital on Saturday after collapsing on the pitch during his club RB Leipzig’s 1-0 defeat to Wolfsburg.

The 22-year-old was observed overnight after dropping to the turf at the Red Bull arena with no one around him.

The midfielder was booked earlier in the game and played the full 90 minutes in the defeat to Andries Jonker’s side.

Liverpool players who could leave this summer







7 show all Liverpool players who could leave this summer











1/7 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark, courtesy of his persistent injury problems. He could potentially still contribute if he easily slotted into Liverpool’s dynamic frontline, which was so effective in the early part of the season. Unfortunately, that unit appears to lose its balance once Sturridge is inserted into it. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/7 Alberto Moreno Frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal, kept out of it by a makeshift left-back, Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/7 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity. Mignolet is simply the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/7 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has under-performed when called upon several time this season. His contractual situation is more pressing, however. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/7 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/7 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s discipline issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/7 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper once again. If he does, last summer's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

Keita is said to have suffered circulatory problems but there has been no official comment from the club. Reports in Germany claim Keita is now conscious following the incident.

The Guinea-born midfielder has been linked with a move to Anfield this summer after impressing for the Bundesliga side as they made a surprise assault on the league title.

Liverpool are not the only club interested in his services, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal all keeping tabs on the energetic Keita, who signing for RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in June 2016.

Leipzig are 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich but led the way in the Bundesliga for much of the start of the season.