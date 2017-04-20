Liverpool offered €50million (£42m) for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, according to reports in Spain.

Radio station Cadena COPE broke the news, which newspaper AS later confirmed as being true, that the bid was instantly rejected.

The 21-year-old winger is one of the hottest properties in European football and scored in Real Madrid's extra-time win over Bayern Munich this week.

Indeed, the youngster impressed so much that Bayern's sporting director Michael Reschke claimed the club "should build a monument" for whoever signed Asensio for €3.5m from Real Mallorca.

The Spanish international has stepped up to fill the void left by Gareth Bale's increasingly lengthy absences through injury, starting 13 games and featuring as a substitute on many more occasions.

1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

Liverpool are known to be in the market for attacking width, and obviously set their sights high in trying to nab one of Real Madrid's most highly-rated young prospects.

There appears to be little chance Florentino Perez will let the islander leave Madrid any time soon.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp took the opportunity to deny any interest in signing Joe Hart in his press conference on Wednesday.

Reports had claimed a deal was nigh-on certain to take the £20m-rated England keeper to Anfield in the summer but Klopp scotched the talk.

"Extra competition? We always think about the squad and the goalkeeper, but even when you don’t say the name, is it about Joe Hart?

"We don’t talk about things like this, but in this case we can. He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the keeper of the English national team, but we have highest quality goalkeepers, so it is not for us and hopefully not in the future.

"Not because of Joe, but we have already two strong goalkeepers. The situation around the goalkeeper is good."