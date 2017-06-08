Matt Le Tissier has criticised Liverpool following their failed pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, claiming the Merseyside club “used to be quite classy”.

Liverpool ended their interest in van Dijk and issued a formal apology on Wednesday after Southampton accused them of illegally approaching their player.

Despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, Van Dijk was reported to have settled on moving to Anfield after holding private talks with manager Jürgen Klopp in Blackpool.

Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives







8 show all Liverpool's potential Virgil van Dijk alternatives













1/8 Kalidou Koulibaly Club: Napoli

Estimated value: £40m

Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

2/8 Stefan de Vrij Club: Lazio

Estimated value: £23m

Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

3/8 Michael Keane Club: Burnley

Estimated value: £30m

Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

4/8 Jonathan Tah Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Estimated value: £40m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

5/8 Kostas Manolas Club: Roma

Estimated value: £25m

Likelihood: 1/10 Getty

6/8 Davinson Sanchez Club: Ajax

Estimated value: £23m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

7/8 Inigo Martinez Club: Real Sociedad

Estimated value: £25m

Likelihood: 1/10 Getty

8/8 Mamadou Sakho Club: Liverpool

Estimated value: £30m

Likelihood: 2/10 Getty

Southampton, however, had not been formally approached and subsequently threatened to report Liverpool to the Premier League, which led to Wednesday’s embarrassing climbdown.

Le Tissier, a Southampton great who made 540 appearances for the Saints during the 1980s and 1990s, admonished Liverpool for their conduct, joining several ex-professionals in criticising the club.

“Somebody forgot that the way to go about a transfer is to actually make a bid first,” he told Talksport.

“Where all these stories came from, they just jumped the gun a little bit early and maybe should have held fire until Liverpool had agreed a fee with Southampton then maybe they would have got the man. I remember the days when Liverpool used to be quite classy in transfer negotiations.

Who is Liverpool's new signing Dominic Solanke ?

Le Tissier added: “There have been no bids for Virgil this summer, and until a bid has been accepted you shouldn’t be talking to the player.”

Several former Liverpool players were also critical of their former club’s conduct following the publication of the formal apology.

Dietmar Hamann tweeted: “Laughable, unprofessional and embarrassing, nothing you would have associated the club with in the past”.

Laughable unprofessional and embarrassing, nothing you would have associated the club with in the past https://t.co/jaZeBYoLDt — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) June 8, 2017

Jamie Carragher, the Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender, called for the person responsible for leaking details of Van Dijk’s meeting with Klopp to apologise.

“Soton won't be bothered LFC spoke to player/agent before them as they & all clubs do it,” he added on Twitter. “But will be with LFC for feeding that fact to press”.