Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud will join Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The midfielder, who only has a little over a year left on his current deal with Borussia Monchengladbach, will move to the Bundesliga rivals at the end of the season.

Gladbach confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

A club statement read: “Mahmoud Dahoud will leave Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer, with the 21-year-old completing a transfer to fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, one year ahead of his contract end date.”

Dahoud has been linked with a number of clubs in recent years with Jurgen Klopp a known admirer of the German Under-21 international.

But he will instead link up with Dortmund becoming the latest young European star to join the ranks at the Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said Dahoud "is an incredibly exciting player in central midfield and we have been watching him closely for several years. He has already proved that he can play at the highest level."

Both clubs agreed not to disclose details of the fee although suggestions are Dortmund are paying around £10.3million for the player.