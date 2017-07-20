Monaco have told Manchester City that they must pay £50million to sign Benjamin Mendy.

The French champions have rejected City’s latest bid of £44.5m for the left-back, and want as much for the France international as City paid Tottenham for Kyle Walker. Last week City finally signed Walker, after months of negotiations, for a fee of £50m that could rise to £53m including add-ons.

Monaco have proven to be tough negotiators so far during the transfer window, getting a £40m fee from Chelsea for Tiemoue Bakayoko and an initial £43m from City for Bernardo Silva.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Fabinho has not been sold yet despite interest from City, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain.

Pep Guardiola has long identified Mendy as the man he wants to be his left-back this season and he has been pencilled in to be City’s fourth signing after Silva, Walker and goalkeeper Ederson.

City are currently in the United States on their pre-season tour and are due to play Manchester United in Houston, Texas this evening.