Manchester City have taken their summer spending on full backs to £76.5m so far with the signing of Danilo from Real Madrid confirmed on Sunday.

The right-back joined for a reported £26.5m and signed a five-year deal to compete with Kyle Walker, who joined from Tottenham last week for £50m.

The 26-year-old can play in both full-back roles as well as midfield, but struggled to make an impact at Real and will meet up with his new teammates on their preseason tour of the United States.

How could Manchester City line up next season?







11 show all How could Manchester City line up next season?



















1/11 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

2/11 RB: Kyle Walker Walker is high on City's list of transfer targets but Daniel Levy is living up to his reputation as a notoriously tough negotiator. Tottenham are 'sparring' with City over the fee in talks that could run and run. Getty

3/11 CB: Nicolas Otamendi Not everyone's idea of a solid presence at the back, but Guardiola has shown more faith in Otamendi than most. His place may be under threat if City bring in another centre-half, as expected.

4/11 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

5/11 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy would be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

6/11 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

7/11 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

8/11 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

9/11 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

10/11 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

11/11 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

"There was interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola," he said.

"Danilo is a fine player who offers great versatility," said City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Joining on a five-year deal from Real Madrid...



Are you excited about our latest acquisition? #welcomedanilo pic.twitter.com/0MrX93m93u — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 23, 2017

"He can operate in several different roles in both defence and midfield, increasing Pep's options ahead of the new season."

Danilo is likely to be joined by Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy imminently after the two clubs agreed a £53m deal which would see City’s spending soar past £200m, with £127m of that on three new full-backs.

Guardiola is looking to mould the squad in his image and has already made wholesale changed to his squad from last season with Bernardo Silva and Ederson Morales arriving at the Etihad already.