Manchester City spent £170m on new signings this summer but Pep Guardiola could have parted with even more money if moves for Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Neymar came to fruition.

Guardiola has issued his side with a stark warning that they must abide by his rules at the Etihad this season and, according to The Sun, he planned on cementing his authority with the purchases of Barca's two biggest stars.

But the Catalan was unable to persuade the duo to leave the La Liga champions, despite three conversations between the relevant parties, meaning he must go through with his promise to win the Premier League without their services.

Sheikh Mansour, the City owner, has reportedly pledged to continue bankrolling Guardiola's revolution next season on the condition that Guardiola keeps City challenging for major honours both at home and abroad.

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta, when asked in July if Messi could leave for City in future, appeared to suggest a rift had formed between the Argentina forward and the club after his tax fraud case this summer.

Laporta told Catalunya Radio: “There are certain powers who want Messi to no longer be a Barca player.

Manchester City injury news and suspensions







5 show all Manchester City injury news and suspensions







1/5 Sergio Aguero – calf Aguero is currently serving a three-match ban in the Premier League for violent conduct but he has also been nursing a calf injury which kept him out of Argentina’s World Cup qualifers earlier this month. He is expected to be fit to start the game though. Getty Images

2/5 Ilkay Gundogan – Knee Gundogan was on the bench on Saturday but Borussia Monchengladbach are a familiar opponent for the German and would be a good opportunity to get his first City minutes under his belt. AFP/Getty Images

3/5 Leroy Sane – Hamstring Sane is continuing his comeback from a hamstring injury which hampered his preseason but after playing 30 minutes against Manchester United he could feature from the start on Tuesday. Getty Images

4/5 Vincent Kompany – thigh Guardiola revels after the derby win that Kompany had toxins in his blood which has delayed his return. He is not expected to feature at all on Tuesday but he has an outside chance of making the weekend. Getty Images

5/5 Gabriel Jesus – groin He hasn’t joined City yet despite signing in the summer, but Gabriel Jesus was stretched off during Palmerias’ 0-0 draw with Gremio. He will join City in December but faces around three weeks out first. Getty Images

“The club has let the player down, the best player in history, the best player in the world. We have a president and board that didn’t accompany him when he had to testify in court.”