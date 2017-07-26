Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City's summer spending despite an overall outlay of over £200 million that looks to rise further before the window closes.

City are preparing to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in a friendly in Los Angeles and Guardiola repeated his assertion since joining City last summer that his and the club's long-term project "needs time" to consistently reach the heights of Real and former clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the European stage.

Yet, he defended City's splurge with £130 million spent on full-backs alone in recruiting Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo in recent weeks as the result of City's lack of investment in that position in recent years.

1/12 How will City line up next season? Manchester City's summer spending has soared past £200million. But how will Pep Guardiola fit all of his new signings in? Getty

2/12 GK: Ederson Signed for a British record fee for a goalkeeper, the £34.9m 23-year-old will hope to provide an answer to City's problems between the posts.

3/12 RB: Kyle Walker Walker was high on City's list of transfer target and despite Daniel Levy's hard negotiating stance got a deal over the line for a fee of £50m Getty

4/12 CB: Vincent Kompany If he's fit City's skipper remains one of the finest centre backs in the league. But that has proven a big if in recent seasons. Getty

5/12 CB: John Stones Another whose place could be under threat if City get their way in the transfer market, given several costly errors in his debut campaign at the Etihad, but Guardiola appears to have a lot of time for the developing centre-half.

6/12 LB: Benjamin Mendy Impressive in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals, Mendy looks to be an excellent upgrade on City's left-back options from last term.

7/12 CM: Yaya Toure One of the last remaining stalwarts of 'City 1.0', if you like. Guardiola is likely to use him in front of the back four, but will have to compete with Fernandinho and a fit-again Ilkay Gundogan.

8/12 RW: Alexis Sanchez With his Arsenal contract entering its final year and speculation of an Emirates exit only intensifying, it seems as though Sanchez will be on the move. City are keen, but can they convince their friends in north London to sell to a Premier League rival?

9/12 CM: Bernardo Silva A £43.6m acquisition from Monaco, Silva will add a dash of intelligence and guile to City's star-studded frontline.

10/12 CM: Kevin de Bruyne On his day, arguably the best player in the country. Tailed off after an excellent start to last season and cannot afford to do the same this time around given the number of options at Guardiola's disposal.

11/12 LW: Leroy Sané After a sheltered start to life at City, Sané excelled in the second half of the season. Perhaps City's most exciting young player, he has enough about him to stave off stiff competition for a place in Guardiola's attack.

12/12 ST: Gabriel Jesus Guardiola is a huge admirer of the young Brazilian, who made an immediate impact following his arrival in January. Likely to beat Sergio Aguero in the battle for the lone striker role.

Aleksandar Kolarov's move to Roma completed a clear out of the four ageing full-backs on City's books last season following the departures of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna.

"I would like to pay less for the club, for everybody, but the market is the market," he said. "Manchester City did not invest in full-backs in the last six or seven last years and all four had 31 or 32 years old. We decided we had to make the squad younger and we try to get the best full-backs possible."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and Guardiola's old foe Jose Mourinho have been among those labelling the wild inflation in transfer fees for Premier League clubs as unsustainable. Guardiola, though, claimed City's role in driving up prices this summer is an exceptional one as they build the foundations of a young squad even if an immediate upturn in results mean his stay at the Etihad isn't a prolonged one.

City have spent over £200m this summer (AFP)



"I think the club has to listen a little bit to the manager in the right moment, but also take their own decisions in their perspective of the future because no one knows what happens with the manager in the future.

"All the managers in the world depend on the results and if the results are not good nobody knows what can happen, but they are really good players it doesn't matter who the manager is and for Manchester City that is the most important thing."

City remain in the hunt for Kylian Mbappe despite suggestions in Spain Real have already agreed a fee for the Monaco wonderkid.

And Guardiola conceded that City's financial muscle might not be enough to win the race for Europe's most sought-after young player.

"In the end if depends on what the player, the agent and the clubs want, not just economic power," Guardiola said as city continued their pre-season preparations at the home of the LA Galaxy. "Logically the best players only go to the best teams."