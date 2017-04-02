Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is determined to target home-grown signings this summer and has interest in no fewer than three Tottenham Hotspur players, according to reports.

Danny Rose, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli – who have all been described by Guardiola as “very top players” – top the club’s shopping list, with their manager eager to add English talent to a squad containing just three senior domestic players.

Guardiola is thought to have told the club’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, that he wants to prioritise English talent, although both men are well aware they will have to pay a premium for domestic players.

1/17 Sergio Aguero The scorer of arguably the most important goal in the club’s history, its third highest-scoring player of all-time and arguably still Guardiola’s best striker, and yet he could leave this summer. That Aguero’s long-term future is in doubt is a sign of how far Guardiola is prepared to go to rebuild his ageing squad.

2/17 Yaya Toure Toure’s departure would be less controversial than Aguero’s, what with his contract up at the end of the season, but it would still mark the end of an era at the Etihad. The Ivorian may have made his way out of exile earlier this season, but several poor performances against fellow top six sides have suggested that he lacks what Guardiola is looking for from a central midfielder.

3/17 Vincent Kompany The third member of City’s established ‘spine’ who looks to be on the way out. The truth is, with an injury record like the Belgian’s, any player would struggle to justify being kept on the books. Kompany does, however, have several things in his favour. His popularity at the club, not to mention among the supporters, cannot be easily dismissed and his contract will only expire in 2019.

4/17 Joe Hart Hart’s goose was cooked last summer and chances of return to City’s first team are remote, especially after an indifferent loan spell in Torino. There will, no doubt, be plenty of interest in his services from other Premier League clubs, but offers may only come from further down the table.

5/17 Pablo Zabaleta A terrific servant since arriving in 2008, Zabaleta is one of several ageing City full-backs whose contracts expire this summer. The Argentinian has the closer connection with the fans than any of the others, but that may count for little in Guardiola’s final analysis.

6/17 Gael Clichy The second of three experienced full backs for whom time is running out. Again, a new deal has not been mooted and a departure is likely, bringing Clichy’s six-year stay to an end. Clichy does, however, have the advantage of having played more than both Zabaleta and Sagna this season, making 30 appearances for Guardiola’s side in total.

7/17 Bacary Sagna Completing the full-back set is Sagna, who at 34-years-old is the eldest of the trio. In November, the Frenchman revealed that City were yet to open negotiations over a new deal and reports suggest little has changed since.

8/17 Kelechi Iheanacho Having started the season with hopes of pushing Aguero for a regular starting place, Iheanacho has arguably suffered most from Gabriel Jesus’ arrival. If Aguero stays, it leaves the Nigerian youngster well down the pecking order and potentially looking for first-team opportunities elsewhere.

9/17 Willy Caballero Caballero’s chances of a contract extension have been boosted since he was promoted to starting status following Claudio Bravo’s struggles. Even so, the former Malaga stopper will need to put in composed performances from now until the end of the campaign to fully win Guardiola over and earn an extended stay.

10/17 Jesus Navas A frustrating player at the best of times, this summer may finally see time called on Navas’ underwhelming Etihad career. The winger’s contract expires this summer and City have shown little intention of renewing terms. A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the once-notoriously homesick Spaniard.

11/17 Fabian Delph Another player whose season has been disrupted by injury, Delph faces an uncertain future as the season draws to a close. West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United have been linked with the England international, who may ultimately find himself crowded out by City’s other midfield options.

12/17 Fernando Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

13/17 Eliaquim Mangala Only five Premier League starts for the Brazilian this season suggests he does not figure in Guardiola’s long-term thinking, at least not as regular. Like Delph, it is difficult to see where he slots in, especially if City enter the market for midfield options this summer.

14/17 Samir Nasri Impressive displays on loan at Sevilla, despite being pock-marked by the ‘Drip Doctors’ scandal and a sending off against Leicester, could earn Nasri a respectable move come June. The Frenchman has sold his home in Cheshire as he prepares to permanently sever his City ties.

15/17 Wilfried Bony Bony was sent out on loan to Stoke City last summer but his struggle for minutes in Staffordshire led to him openly questioning Mark Hughes’ methods. The Ivorian will have to begin the search for another new club upon his return to City in the summer.

16/17 Jason Denayer Still yet to make a senior appearance for City, Denayer has spent the season on loan at Premier League strugglers Sunderland, and done so without distinction. Another loan, or perhaps a permanent transfer, look likely as the defender remains tied to his parent club until 2020.

17/17 Tosin Adarabioyo At the start of the season, Adarabioyo was one of several youngsters who seemed to have an outside chance of breaking out from City’s impressive academy and into the first team. The local lad’s contract expires in the summer and talks regarding new terms have stalled, while Celtic and Everton have both been linked.

The Manchester Evening News report that City will test Tottenham’s resolve by bidding for up to three of their players this summer, with Rose and Walker considered to be more realistic targets than the prohibitively expensive Alli.

The club are thought to be willing to pay in excess of £40m for Rose, 26, although Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would likely demand an even higher fee for a player that has been at the club since 2007.

Walker is another player under consideration, with City struggling down the flanks this season. However, the full-back ruled out a move to Manchester United earlier in the season by insisting he was “Tottenham until I die” in a live Q&A session on Instagram and appears happy at White Hart Lane.

Alli is the most desirable of the three players but is also the most expensive, with Tottenham likely to demand a world-record fee for an English player for the 20-year-old.

Guardiola has shown that he is not averse to paying high fees to talented young English players, having spent £47.5m on Everton defender John Stones shortly after arriving at the club.

And Guardiola commented ahead of City’s crunch game against Arsenal that he believes English football currently has a crop of younger players who could rival the golden generation that produced the likes of Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand.

“From my experience in Spain and Germany and now here, you cannot imagine how good the young players here are,” he said.

“Like I could not imagine the generation of Lampard, Carrick, Scholes, Terry, Gerrard, Ferdinand, they had the talent to do something more.

“As a spectator, I don’t understand. For example, compare it with Spain who always talk about the generation of Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, (Sergio) Busquets.

“Those English players are of the same level. So you ask yourself, why not? Walker, Rose, Alli, (Eric) Dier, John Stones, Raheem, they are top.

“The quality is there and they have the quality at U19 and U21 too. The talent is there, I have no doubts about that. They need to make that step.”