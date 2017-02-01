Manchester City have made the surprise late signing of midfielder Yangel Herrera on transfer deadline day, according to Atletico Venezuela.

The Venezuelan club's official Twitter account confirmed their 19-year-old player had joined City, although there was no word from the English side.

The announcement came over an hour after the transfer deadline, although clubs had until 1am to complete moves if they had filed the relevant paperwork in time.

Reports in South America suggested Herrera could eventually be sent out New York City or Australia's Melbourne City.

City also secured the signing of 15-year-old Nabil Touaizi after persuading him to leave Valencia. The forward has broken the La Liga club’s scoring record for the under-16 side, and is wanted by both the Spanish and Moroccan FAs to play for their national teams, according to the Daily Mail.

City will pay Valencia around €300,000 in compensation, which could rise to €2m if Touazi breaks into the first team.

Additional reporting by PA