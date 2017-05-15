Yaya Toure remains firmly in the dark over his Manchester City future with talk of a new contract offer apparently wide of the mark.

The 34-year-old's current deal runs out at the end of the season and it had long looked like he would be on his way with Pep Guardiola freezing him out of his first team plans.

But Guardiola has restored the Ivorian to the squad over the second half of the campaign prompting several reports that he was set to be rewarded with an extension.

But Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk insists that is not the case instead contending he hasn't been in contact with City in months.

"We have not heard anything," he told Sky Sports. "I read a lot of stories about a new City contract but I know nothing about this. The last time I spoke to anyone at City was in Monaco in March.

"We have many possibilities. Yaya already has offers from different clubs. They are very interesting offers.

"There are clubs who have already qualified for next season's Champions League, but for Yaya, Manchester City is a very special club. He has given his heart to the club and he would find it difficult to leave City."

Toure has been linked with a number of clubs, including big money moves abroad, and Seluk believes his client still what it takes to play at the highest level.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings







23 show all Manchester City vs Crystal Palace player ratings











































1/23 How did the players perform? We run the rule over the two teams at the Etihad Stadium Getty Images

2/23 Willy Caballero – 6 out of 10 The keeper only had one real test today and this came in the form of a header from Benteke. He managed to parry the attempt out and keep the scores level. AFP/Getty Images

3/23 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 The defender was pushing up the pitch well, but at times he needed to track back quicker as he was leaving his side vulnerable at the back. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany – 7 out of 10 Any striker in the world would be pleased with the goal that Kompany scored – it was terrific. Aside from this, he defended well and made moves from the back. AFP/Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 He scored City’s fifth to cap off a tremendous performance. Defensively it was a relatively straight forward day, but he did his job and protected Caballero throughout. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Gael Clichy – 6 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was using the width of the ball well with his clearances. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure – 7 out of 10 He patrolled the middle of the park and was the engine of the City side. His passing was remarkable and he appeared to have no end of energy. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Leroy Sane – 8 out of 10 As always, the 21-year-old was brimming with confidence and he caused endless problems for the Palace defence. It is a shock that he is not on the scoresheet, but he had several attempts denied by Hennessey. Getty Images

9/23 Kevin De Bruyne – 9 out of 10 He scored the third, assisted the second and made a nuisance of himself throughout. He was energetic, disciplined and he was pinging passes around the pitch all day. Getty Images

10/23 David Silva – 9 out of 10 He opened the scoring for City in under two minutes, which set the side up for success. Following that, it was a simply sensational display. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Raheem Sterling – 8 out of 10 He scored City’s fourth and assisted the opener. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 22-year-old. Getty Images

12/23 Gabriel Jesus – 8 out of 10 The youngsters work off the ball stood out today – it was opening up the game, creating the space and allowing his side to play the way that they want to. Top stuff. AFP/Getty Images

13/23 Wayne Hennessey – 5 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of remarkable saves, but he conceded five, which is a bad day at the office for any goalkeeper. Getty Images

14/23 Joel Ward – 5 out of 10 Ward was made to look inadequate today against an attacking force of such ability. His lack of pace proved problematic for Palace. Getty Images

15/23 Martin Kelly – 6 out of 10 Kelly did well in terms of his defensive duties, but his weak header put Silva’s opportunity on a plate for the opener. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 His rapid pace saved Palace at times, but he needs to put a lid on his temper and work on his positioning. Getty Images

17/23 Patrick Van Aanholt – 5 out of 10 The ideas were all there for Aanholt, but none of it appeared to go to plan. His clearances were intercepted, he was always shut down in possession and his tackles were reckless. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 James McArthur – 3 out of 10 Saw little of the ball and when he did, he was careless and clumsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 The midfielder proved valuable defensively for the visitors today, as he made a number of key tackles and interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display from Puncheon, where he looked lost at times. He did not see enough of possession, which meant he had no real impact on the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Wilfried Zaha – 6 out of 10 His confidence in possession was encouraging for Allardyce’s men, but his lack of service did not allow him to show his true potential. Getty Images

22/23 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 His headed attempt in the first half was certainly Palace’s best chance of the game, but he failed to put it past Caballero. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Andros Townsend – 5 out of 10 His loose marking on Sterling allowed the City winger to assist City’s opener. Aside from that, the 25-year-old did not do a lot. Getty Images

"At the moment Yaya is just concentrating on getting City into the Champions League. That is his only focus. At the end of his contract, we will look at the offers he has," he added.

"He wants to play in the Champions League next season but he would also play for an ambitious club who have big plans - a club who have a project."