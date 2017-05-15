Yaya Toure remains firmly in the dark over his Manchester City future with talk of a new contract offer apparently wide of the mark.
The 34-year-old's current deal runs out at the end of the season and it had long looked like he would be on his way with Pep Guardiola freezing him out of his first team plans.
But Guardiola has restored the Ivorian to the squad over the second half of the campaign prompting several reports that he was set to be rewarded with an extension.
But Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk insists that is not the case instead contending he hasn't been in contact with City in months.
"We have not heard anything," he told Sky Sports. "I read a lot of stories about a new City contract but I know nothing about this. The last time I spoke to anyone at City was in Monaco in March.
"We have many possibilities. Yaya already has offers from different clubs. They are very interesting offers.
"There are clubs who have already qualified for next season's Champions League, but for Yaya, Manchester City is a very special club. He has given his heart to the club and he would find it difficult to leave City."
Toure has been linked with a number of clubs, including big money moves abroad, and Seluk believes his client still what it takes to play at the highest level.
"At the moment Yaya is just concentrating on getting City into the Champions League. That is his only focus. At the end of his contract, we will look at the offers he has," he added.
"He wants to play in the Champions League next season but he would also play for an ambitious club who have big plans - a club who have a project."
