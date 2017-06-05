Manchester City's best youngsters will have a chance to shine in La Liga next season after Girona were promoted to the Spanish top flight for the first time in their history.

The Catalan club, who are advised by Pep Guardiola's agent brother Pere, already boast a close relationship with City that has seen young players head to Girona on loan.

But after completing their ascent to the Primera División, Girona can now expect a better level of player to be given the shop window treatment.

"We have to congratulate Girona because they have done something incredible," said City sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

"They have had a great season and finally there's in the Primera.

"We will help them in whatever we can," he added, before reminding reporters that there was no official link between the clubs for now - "at the moment, we're just friends."

Spanish youngsters Pablo Maffeo and Pablo Mari both spent time at Montilvi last season, while the likes of Ruben Sobrino, Angelino, Manu Garcia and wonderkid Brahim Diaz would be favourites to head to Girona and get a chance in the top flight during the upcoming campaign.