Manchester United have agreed a £75m fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international must now agree on personal terms with the Old Trafford club if he is to complete a move, but the Europa League winners will face competition from Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho had prioritised the signing of Antoine Griezmann after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was released this summer, but when he decided to stay at Atletico Madrid, United turned their attention to Alvaro Morata. While the Spanish international was keen to move, United failed to agree a fee with Real Madrid - who were pushing for €90m - and their interest ended late on Wednesday night when they felt a deal had become impossible.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

United have now moved on and quickly agreed a deal for Lukaku, whose agent Mino Raiola last summer brought Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba to the club.

Should Lukaku become a United player, he will become the second-biggest buy in Premier League history after Pogba.

Chelsea, however, will make it difficult and have been in talks with Lukaku's representatives. The Blues' technical director Michael Emenalo is a huge fan of the 24-year-old striker but that deal is in the hands of transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia and, without any doubt, the Manchester club have stolen a march on the west Londoners.

Wayne Rooney remains almost certain to head in the other direction but the Old Trafford club are keen to keep negotiations separate.