Manchester United's pursuit of Torino’s Andrea Belotti looks increasingly unlikely, with the Serie A club unwilling to accept an offer lower than the 23-year-old striker’s £84m buy-out clause.

United are themselves unwilling to pay such a fee for a player who has just one outstanding season behind him and are losing faith that Il Toro will lower their demands.

Torino's president, Urbano Cairo, warned earlier this week that he is not willing to let his star striker leave without a fight.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

“I care about Belotti and I'm keeping hold of him,” Cairo told Radio 24. “He has a contract with Torino until 2021. I would only sell him for €100m, but even then he can refuse.

“The most important thing is what he wants, regardless of the release clause, and I believe he wants to stay. We are trying to build the best possible team at Torino.”

Jose Mourinho is meanwhile more intent on adding a defensive midfielder than an extra option to compliment top target Alvaro Morata, and United are currently pursuing a number of options.

They may yet challenge Chelsea’s pursuit of 22-year-old Tiemoue Bakayoko of Monaco, although he is currently likely to go to Stamford Bridge, while sources close to both Old Trafford and the French club are adamant that there has been contact between intermediaries regarding Bakayoko’s teammate Fabinho.

Monaco are under no pressure to sell, and will insist on a high price for the 23-year-old, meaning Mourinho could yet turn to his former Chelsea player Nemanja Matic or the back-up option of Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier.