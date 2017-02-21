Fabinho could snub Manchester United because he has 'soft spot' for City, says father

Fabinho could snub Manchester United for a future move to rivals City because the player has a ‘soft spot’ for the Citizens, says his father.

The 23-year-old has been extensively linked to both clubs as his stock continues to rise at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the best right-backs in Europe and has played an intrinsic role in helping propel his side to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Speaking to Telefoot, Fabinho’s father Joao hinted that the Etihad Stadium could be a possible destination for the youngster.

"We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal ... We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further," he said.

"We like Manchester United and the work of Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City."

Fabinho has also admitted that the lure of the Premier League ‘interests’ him – but hastened to add that he remains happy at the Stade Louis II.

“I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier League is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here,” the Brazilian said.

“I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment.”

“He [his father] spoke about clubs that I might have been interested in in the past," Fabinho added. "It's not topical, I don't think about it at the moment, I am very much focused on Monaco and tomorrow's game.”

